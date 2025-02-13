Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 31/1 Tôn Thất Tùng, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu
(1) Customer Inquiries & Support
Respond promptly to customer inquiries through various channels, including email, live chat, and phone.
Provide accurate and detailed pricing and delivery information.
Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries about the company’s products and services.
Perform customer verifications to ensure secure and accurate information exchange.
** Flexibility to work night shifts as scheduled outside regular business hours.
(2) Complaint Resolution:
Handle and resolve customer complaints in a timely and professional manner.
Analyze issues to identify root causes and provide effective solutions.
Ensure a high level of customer satisfaction while maintaining the company’s best interests.
(3) Social Media & Website Management
Write and post informative content on social media platforms and the company’s website as assigned.
Engage with customers through social media channels, ensuring responses align with the company’s brand and communication guidelines.
Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI