Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

(1) Customer Inquiries & Support

Respond promptly to customer inquiries through various channels, including email, live chat, and phone.

Provide accurate and detailed pricing and delivery information.

Obtain and evaluate all relevant information to handle inquiries about the company’s products and services.

Perform customer verifications to ensure secure and accurate information exchange.

** Flexibility to work night shifts as scheduled outside regular business hours.

(2) Complaint Resolution:

Handle and resolve customer complaints in a timely and professional manner.

Analyze issues to identify root causes and provide effective solutions.

Ensure a high level of customer satisfaction while maintaining the company’s best interests.

(3) Social Media & Website Management

Write and post informative content on social media platforms and the company’s website as assigned.

Engage with customers through social media channels, ensuring responses align with the company’s brand and communication guidelines.