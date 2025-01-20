Tuyển Social Media Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9, Tòa Nhà HaDo Airport Building, Số 02 Hồng Hà, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Receive booking from customers, arrange booking with carriers/airlines
- Check rate with carriers/airlines, control quantity and get booking per week, per month
- Make schedule for every route per week, per month
- Work with vendors to arrange trucking suitably
- Receive document from customers, make draft B/L, submit SI to carriers
- Send draft B/L and get confirmation for final B/L from customers
- Send pre-alert to head office and make debit note or credit note for customers/agents or overseas and other related ops reports in need.
- Resolve the matter appear when cargo have damaged
- Check all export shipments with OP team to make and send statement to customers for confirmation.
- Handle export shipment.
- Other duties will be assigned by Vietnamese/Korean Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor degree in economics or related fields.
