Tuyển Social Media Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Receive booking from customers, arrange booking with carriers/airlines

- Check rate with carriers/airlines, control quantity and get booking per week, per month

- Make schedule for every route per week, per month

- Work with vendors to arrange trucking suitably

- Receive document from customers, make draft B/L, submit SI to carriers

- Send draft B/L and get confirmation for final B/L from customers

- Send pre-alert to head office and make debit note or credit note for customers/agents or overseas and other related ops reports in need.

- Resolve the matter appear when cargo have damaged

- Check all export shipments with OP team to make and send statement to customers for confirmation.

- Handle export shipment.

- Other duties will be assigned by Vietnamese/Korean Manager.