Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
- Planning, implementing, and monitoring social campaigns across all social networks (FB/Youtube/Insta/Forum/Hot page...).
- Plan and create the angle for social posts: work with strategic content and creative to develop new ideas for social posts.
- Able to check script, understand fashion trend.
- Able to read, process and apply Social Listening Data/Reports into insights and recommendation for client.
- Research social media trends and update with team.
- Content creation & publishing: lead creative production from beginning to end - sourcing, producing, and editing show-based, resulting in engaging posts in a variety of formats.
- Understand the basics of communities’ management, manage the associate vendors.
- Making weekly/monthly reporting to show month-over-month trends and provide insights and recommendations which optimize and improve future posts.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance Bonus
Overtime working allowance
Annual health check
Company trip every year
Gift at New Year, birthday and other national holiday
Bonus holiday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
