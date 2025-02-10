Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:

- Planning, implementing, and monitoring social campaigns across all social networks (FB/Youtube/Insta/Forum/Hot page...).

- Plan and create the angle for social posts: work with strategic content and creative to develop new ideas for social posts.

- Able to check script, understand fashion trend.

- Able to read, process and apply Social Listening Data/Reports into insights and recommendation for client.

- Research social media trends and update with team.

- Content creation & publishing: lead creative production from beginning to end - sourcing, producing, and editing show-based, resulting in engaging posts in a variety of formats.

- Understand the basics of communities’ management, manage the associate vendors.

- Making weekly/monthly reporting to show month-over-month trends and provide insights and recommendations which optimize and improve future posts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 2 Years experience in Social Digital Planning.

- Fluent in English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual salary review

Performance Bonus

Overtime working allowance

Annual health check

Company trip every year

Gift at New Year, birthday and other national holiday

Bonus holiday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam

