Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 76 Đường Lê Lai, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Reconcile account payable transaction.
- Collect the hard copy from the payment request, and review the documents and conduct payment process.
- Ensure timely and accurate payment processing according to payment schedules and policies, follow up with banks to ensure payment is made timely and accurately.
- Assist in preparing management reports/planning/ budgeting.
- Job details will be discussed in the interview.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good at MS Office (Excel,...).
- Experience in SAP systems or Accounting software is preferred.
- At least 1-2 years experience.
- English: Upper-intermediate.
- Teamwork and communication skills.
- Send CVs in English.
Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Lương tháng 13, thưởng doanh thu
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI