Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 76 Đường Lê Lai, Bến Thành, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Reconcile account payable transaction.
- Collect the hard copy from the payment request, and review the documents and conduct payment process.
- Ensure timely and accurate payment processing according to payment schedules and policies, follow up with banks to ensure payment is made timely and accurately.
- Assist in preparing management reports/planning/ budgeting.
- Job details will be discussed in the interview.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University, majoring in accountant.
- Good at MS Office (Excel,...).
- Experience in SAP systems or Accounting software is preferred.
- At least 1-2 years experience.
- English: Upper-intermediate.
- Teamwork and communication skills.
- Send CVs in English.

Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Lương tháng 13, thưởng doanh thu

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH YKK Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Main Address: Lô 10, Đường N2, KCN Nhơn Trạch 3 - Giai đoạn 2, Xã Long Thọ, Huyện Nhơn Trạch,Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

