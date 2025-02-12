Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Keep track of shipping plan with foreign suppliers to ensure the shipment delivery on time, check vessel’s schedule and certificate.

• Check draft documents to ensure no errors and mistakes to comply with all L/C terms.

• Arrange booking with carrier & airline and co-loader.

• Make EXPORT / IMPORT shipping document.

• Follow up vessel’s sailing, ETA, support customers for D/O release, cargo delivery.

• Follow up all current contracts precisely, systematically and specifically. Then report to direct managers all relevant information accordingly.

• Communicate and keep close contact with customers, domestic and international suppliers via email, phone, and other tools via smartphone.

• Making weekly report and having good suggestion for better accomplishment.