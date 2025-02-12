Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3rd floor
- 51 Nguyễn Cư Trinh, Dist 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Keep track of shipping plan with foreign suppliers to ensure the shipment delivery on time, check vessel’s schedule and certificate.
• Check draft documents to ensure no errors and mistakes to comply with all L/C terms.
• Arrange booking with carrier & airline and co-loader.
• Make EXPORT / IMPORT shipping document.
• Follow up vessel’s sailing, ETA, support customers for D/O release, cargo delivery.
• Follow up all current contracts precisely, systematically and specifically. Then report to direct managers all relevant information accordingly.
• Communicate and keep close contact with customers, domestic and international suppliers via email, phone, and other tools via smartphone.
• Making weekly report and having good suggestion for better accomplishment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 2 years experience in Logistics field.
• Good command of MS Office.
• Strong communication skill.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
