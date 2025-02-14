Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam
- Quốc tế: Overseas
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This role will be responsible for ensuring the content going through the client’s supply chain meets DSP metadata style and quality guidelines and identifying and rejecting infringing content from being delivered to music services.
This position will work with the client’s Content Integrity team based in Japan and also coordinate with the core team based in Europe and the US.
What You’ll Do:
● Using the Content Review tool, review and manage the quality control of audio content in accordance with DSP asset and metadata guidelines (e.g., Apple, Spotify, YouTube)
● Escalate problematic releases to the departmental managers (examples: infringing audio, suspected fraudulent content, violating ISRC best practices, use of likeness to a popular artist)
● Raise bugs or errors found within the Content Review tool to management
● Work closely with team members, management, and other departments to communicate issues and roadblocks pertaining to department projects and processes
● Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI