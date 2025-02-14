Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This role will be responsible for ensuring the content going through the client’s supply chain meets DSP metadata style and quality guidelines and identifying and rejecting infringing content from being delivered to music services.

This position will work with the client’s Content Integrity team based in Japan and also coordinate with the core team based in Europe and the US.

What You’ll Do:

● Using the Content Review tool, review and manage the quality control of audio content in accordance with DSP asset and metadata guidelines (e.g., Apple, Spotify, YouTube)

● Escalate problematic releases to the departmental managers (examples: infringing audio, suspected fraudulent content, violating ISRC best practices, use of likeness to a popular artist)

● Raise bugs or errors found within the Content Review tool to management

● Work closely with team members, management, and other departments to communicate issues and roadblocks pertaining to department projects and processes

● Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned