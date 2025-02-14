Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: Overseas

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This role will be responsible for ensuring the content going through the client’s supply chain meets DSP metadata style and quality guidelines and identifying and rejecting infringing content from being delivered to music services.
This position will work with the client’s Content Integrity team based in Japan and also coordinate with the core team based in Europe and the US.
What You’ll Do:
● Using the Content Review tool, review and manage the quality control of audio content in accordance with DSP asset and metadata guidelines (e.g., Apple, Spotify, YouTube)
● Escalate problematic releases to the departmental managers (examples: infringing audio, suspected fraudulent content, violating ISRC best practices, use of likeness to a popular artist)
● Raise bugs or errors found within the Content Review tool to management
● Work closely with team members, management, and other departments to communicate issues and roadblocks pertaining to department projects and processes
● Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Who You Are:

Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 303, tầng 3, tòa nhà Detech số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SPi Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm