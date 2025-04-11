Tuyển Software Engineer Toda Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 105 - 12 Triệu

Toda Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/05/2025
Toda Vietnam Company Limited

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Toda Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
105 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Dong Nai, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 105 - 12 Triệu

MAIN DUTIES:
- Take care the administration works at Site.
- Purchasing: office stationery, equipment, material, site expense management.
- Get quotation and prepare the recommendation letter to suppliers.
- Translate documents, communication channel between Suppliers and company, attend the meetings and take the Memorandum of meeting after the Board of management meeting, sending reports to others holder taker.
- Collect related receipts, bills, invoices, and making payment.
- Managing and filling out site documents.
- Other tasks requested by Manager.
- Update monthly report: Budget, manpower, energy…

Với Mức Lương 105 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*** REQUIREMENT:
- Sex: Female
- Age: do not any special request
- At least 1-year working experience with the position is similar,

Tại Toda Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Toda Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Toda Vietnam Company Limited

Toda Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 243 De La Thanh, Lang Thuong Ward, Dong Da, Ha Noi.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

