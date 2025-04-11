Tuyển Software Engineer Toda Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 105 - 12 Triệu

MAIN DUTIES:

- Take care the administration works at Site.

- Purchasing: office stationery, equipment, material, site expense management.

- Get quotation and prepare the recommendation letter to suppliers.

- Translate documents, communication channel between Suppliers and company, attend the meetings and take the Memorandum of meeting after the Board of management meeting, sending reports to others holder taker.

- Collect related receipts, bills, invoices, and making payment.

- Managing and filling out site documents.

- Other tasks requested by Manager.

- Update monthly report: Budget, manpower, energy…