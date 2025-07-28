Tuyển Software Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Participate in maintaining and ensuring existing IT application systems operate continuously and stably

• Solve trouble that occurs and minimize business impact.

• Prevent system trouble from happening.

• Manage vendors to maintain IT application systems and evaluate system stability.

• Periodically backup and restore data.

• Support user department in system usage.

• Manage system access to ensure information security.

• Consult and execute change requests as business requirements.

2. Responsible for tracking and managing all application-related documents, including configuration, processes, and changes