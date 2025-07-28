Tuyển Software Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
- Đồng Nai: Ajinomoto Viet Nam – Bien Hoa Factory, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, An Binh Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province.
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Participate in maintaining and ensuring existing IT application systems operate continuously and stably
• Solve trouble that occurs and minimize business impact.
• Prevent system trouble from happening.
• Manage vendors to maintain IT application systems and evaluate system stability.
• Periodically backup and restore data.
• Support user department in system usage.
• Manage system access to ensure information security.
• Consult and execute change requests as business requirements.
2. Responsible for tracking and managing all application-related documents, including configuration, processes, and changes
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good command of English (4 skills) and Microsoft Office;
• Experience with enterprise application systems from development to maintenance.
Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
