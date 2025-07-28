Tuyển Software Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/08/2025
AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Ajinomoto Viet Nam – Bien Hoa Factory, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, An Binh Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province.

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Participate in maintaining and ensuring existing IT application systems operate continuously and stably
• Solve trouble that occurs and minimize business impact.
• Prevent system trouble from happening.
• Manage vendors to maintain IT application systems and evaluate system stability.
• Periodically backup and restore data.
• Support user department in system usage.
• Manage system access to ensure information security.
• Consult and execute change requests as business requirements.
2. Responsible for tracking and managing all application-related documents, including configuration, processes, and changes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or other related technology fields;
• Good command of English (4 skills) and Microsoft Office;
• Experience with enterprise application systems from development to maintenance.

Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: LOCATION Road 11, Bien Hoa I Industrial Zone, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

