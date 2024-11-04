Tuyển System Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại FPT Software Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu
As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing the system administration of critical infrastructure, working with one of the leading corporations in the Power and Energy sector. Your role will focus on maintaining stable, secure, and efficient virtualization environments, with an emphasis on VMware platforms and Cloud infrastructure solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
System Administration: Oversee and manage virtualization infrastructure, including VMware, Hyper-V, OpenStack, and KVM environments. Cloud Infrastructure Management: Administer server and storage infrastructure on public cloud providers, ensuring high performance and reliability. Virtualization System Operations: Deploy, monitor, and troubleshoot VMware and other virtualization platforms to ensure seamless operation and security. Infrastructure Deployment: Implement and configure virtualization hardware and software, including SAN directors and storage systems. Security Management: Ensure infrastructure and virtualization systems maintain strict security standards, with a focus on VMware and Cloud solutions. Innovation and Optimization: Research and propose enhancements for system administration and virtualization processes, emphasizing cloud-based and VMware optimizations. Collaboration and Support: Work closely with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues. Reporting and Project Participation: Document system performance and participate in projects as assigned by management. Continuous Development: Engage in training programs to improve technical skills, especially in VMware and Cloud platforms.
Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum 1+ years in System Administration with a strong focus on virtualization (especially VMware).
Technical Skills: In-depth experience with VMware administration, virtualization systems, and cloud environments. Proficiency in managing Cloud infrastructure and virtualization tools, with knowledge of SAN and storage management. Hands-on experience with automation tools like PowerShell and Terraform is a plus.
Soft Skills: Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with the ability to work independently and in team settings.
Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive Salary: 18-20M VND/month with KPI-based bonus.
Health Insurance: Comprehensive health coverage, including VBI insurance.
Work-Life Balance: Full-time hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM) with weekends off.
Professional Development: Opportunities to learn and grow, especially in VMware and Cloud administration.
Career Advancement: Clear career growth paths with potential for leadership roles.
Employee Wellbeing: Annual health check-ups and wellness programs.
Engagement Activities: Team-building events and company gatherings to foster a supportive environment.
Technology-Driven Environment: Work with advanced system administration tools and a cutting-edge Cloud and VMware ecosystem.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
