Tuyển System Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu

FPT Software Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
FPT Software Pro Company

System Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại FPT Software Pro Company

Mức lương
17 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu

As a System Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing the system administration of critical infrastructure, working with one of the leading corporations in the Power and Energy sector. Your role will focus on maintaining stable, secure, and efficient virtualization environments, with an emphasis on VMware platforms and Cloud infrastructure solutions.
System Engineer
system administration
Power and Energy
virtualization
VMware
Cloud
Key Responsibilities:
System Administration: Oversee and manage virtualization infrastructure, including VMware, Hyper-V, OpenStack, and KVM environments. Cloud Infrastructure Management: Administer server and storage infrastructure on public cloud providers, ensuring high performance and reliability. Virtualization System Operations: Deploy, monitor, and troubleshoot VMware and other virtualization platforms to ensure seamless operation and security. Infrastructure Deployment: Implement and configure virtualization hardware and software, including SAN directors and storage systems. Security Management: Ensure infrastructure and virtualization systems maintain strict security standards, with a focus on VMware and Cloud solutions. Innovation and Optimization: Research and propose enhancements for system administration and virtualization processes, emphasizing cloud-based and VMware optimizations. Collaboration and Support: Work closely with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues. Reporting and Project Participation: Document system performance and participate in projects as assigned by management. Continuous Development: Engage in training programs to improve technical skills, especially in VMware and Cloud platforms.
System Administration: Oversee and manage virtualization infrastructure, including VMware, Hyper-V, OpenStack, and KVM environments.
System Administration
Hyper-V
OpenStack
KVM
Cloud Infrastructure Management: Administer server and storage infrastructure on public cloud providers, ensuring high performance and reliability.
Cloud Infrastructure Management
Virtualization System Operations: Deploy, monitor, and troubleshoot VMware and other virtualization platforms to ensure seamless operation and security.
Virtualization System Operations
Infrastructure Deployment: Implement and configure virtualization hardware and software, including SAN directors and storage systems.
Infrastructure Deployment
SAN
Security Management: Ensure infrastructure and virtualization systems maintain strict security standards, with a focus on VMware and Cloud solutions.
Security Management
Innovation and Optimization: Research and propose enhancements for system administration and virtualization processes, emphasizing cloud-based and VMware optimizations.
Innovation and Optimization
Collaboration and Support: Work closely with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.
Collaboration and Support
Reporting and Project Participation: Document system performance and participate in projects as assigned by management.
Reporting and Project Participation
Continuous Development: Engage in training programs to improve technical skills, especially in VMware and Cloud platforms.
Continuous Development

Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field. Experience: Minimum 1+ years in System Administration with a strong focus on virtualization (especially VMware). Technical Skills: In-depth experience with VMware administration, virtualization systems, and cloud environments. Proficiency in managing Cloud infrastructure and virtualization tools, with knowledge of SAN and storage management. Hands-on experience with automation tools like PowerShell and Terraform is a plus. Soft Skills: Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with the ability to work independently and in team settings.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Education
Experience: Minimum 1+ years in System Administration with a strong focus on virtualization (especially VMware).
Experience
System Administration
VMware
Technical Skills: In-depth experience with VMware administration, virtualization systems, and cloud environments. Proficiency in managing Cloud infrastructure and virtualization tools, with knowledge of SAN and storage management. Hands-on experience with automation tools like PowerShell and Terraform is a plus.
Technical Skills
In-depth experience with VMware administration, virtualization systems, and cloud environments. Proficiency in managing Cloud infrastructure and virtualization tools, with knowledge of SAN and storage management. Hands-on experience with automation tools like PowerShell and Terraform is a plus.
In-depth experience with VMware administration, virtualization systems, and cloud environments.
Proficiency in managing Cloud infrastructure and virtualization tools, with knowledge of SAN and storage management.
Cloud infrastructure
virtualization
Hands-on experience with automation tools like PowerShell and Terraform is a plus.
PowerShell
Terraform
Soft Skills: Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with the ability to work independently and in team settings.
Soft Skills

Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary: 18-20M VND/month with KPI-based bonus. Health Insurance: Comprehensive health coverage, including VBI insurance. Work-Life Balance: Full-time hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM) with weekends off. Professional Development: Opportunities to learn and grow, especially in VMware and Cloud administration. Career Advancement: Clear career growth paths with potential for leadership roles. Employee Wellbeing: Annual health check-ups and wellness programs. Engagement Activities: Team-building events and company gatherings to foster a supportive environment. Technology-Driven Environment: Work with advanced system administration tools and a cutting-edge Cloud and VMware ecosystem.
Competitive Salary: 18-20M VND/month with KPI-based bonus.
Competitive Salary
Health Insurance: Comprehensive health coverage, including VBI insurance.
Health Insurance
Work-Life Balance: Full-time hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM) with weekends off.
Work-Life Balance
Professional Development: Opportunities to learn and grow, especially in VMware and Cloud administration.
Professional Development
VMware
Cloud
Career Advancement: Clear career growth paths with potential for leadership roles.
Career Advancement
Employee Wellbeing: Annual health check-ups and wellness programs.
Employee Wellbeing
Engagement Activities: Team-building events and company gatherings to foster a supportive environment.
Engagement Activities
Technology-Driven Environment: Work with advanced system administration tools and a cutting-edge Cloud and VMware ecosystem.
Technology-Driven Environment
system administration

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software Pro Company

FPT Software Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

