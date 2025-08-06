Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại FPT Software Pro Company
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 02 Tố Hữu, Phước Hải, TP Nha Trang, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for an enthusiastic and eager Java/C# Developer to join our growing team.
This is an excellent opportunity for individuals with a foundational understanding of software development principles who are keen to learn and build applications using the low-code platform.
You will work alongside experienced developers, contributing to the development and maintenance of our applications while gaining valuable hands-on experience.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 year of experience in Java/C# programming
Basic understanding of software development concepts and methodologies.
Possesses knowledge and experience in Java/C# programming
Strong logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Fluency in English
Basic understanding of software development concepts and methodologies.
Possesses knowledge and experience in Java/C# programming
Strong logical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Fluency in English
Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive income package as negotiation
Global and inclusive workplace with monthly cross-cultural events
International exposure and career growth across global locations
Work-life balance benefits supporting employee well-being
Private health insurance with optional family coverage
Summer vacation allowance
Sponsored training courses for personal growth
Comprehensive relocation package
Global and inclusive workplace with monthly cross-cultural events
International exposure and career growth across global locations
Work-life balance benefits supporting employee well-being
Private health insurance with optional family coverage
Summer vacation allowance
Sponsored training courses for personal growth
Comprehensive relocation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI