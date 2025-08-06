Tuyển Backend Developer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 02 Tố Hữu, Phước Hải, TP Nha Trang, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for an enthusiastic and eager Java/C# Developer to join our growing team.

This is an excellent opportunity for individuals with a foundational understanding of software development principles who are keen to learn and build applications using the low-code platform.

You will work alongside experienced developers, contributing to the development and maintenance of our applications while gaining valuable hands-on experience.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in Java/C# programming

Basic understanding of software development concepts and methodologies.

Possesses knowledge and experience in Java/C# programming

Strong logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and teamwork skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Fluency in English

Tại FPT Software Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income package as negotiation

Global and inclusive workplace with monthly cross-cultural events

International exposure and career growth across global locations

Work-life balance benefits supporting employee well-being

Private health insurance with optional family coverage

Summer vacation allowance

Sponsored training courses for personal growth

Comprehensive relocation package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin