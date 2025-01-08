Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

System Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
25 - 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: FPT Tân Thuận 2, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

1. System Design and Implementation:
Design and implement system solutions, including SAN/Storage, Server, and VMware environments.
Configure and optimize system components such as servers, storage arrays, and virtualization platforms.
Troubleshoot and resolve system issues, ensuring optimal system performance.
Stay up-to-date with the latest system technologies and industry best practices.
2. Storage Management:
Manage and maintain storage infrastructure, including SAN and NAS storage arrays.
Perform storage capacity planning and optimization.
Implement data backup and recovery strategies.
3. Virtualization:
Design and implement VMware virtualization solutions, including virtual machines and virtual networks.
Manage and optimize virtualized environments.
Perform virtual machine migration and provisioning.
4. Collaboration:
Work closely with other IT teams, including network, security, and database teams, to ensure seamless system operations.
Collaborate with external partners and service providers to coordinate system services and resolve issues.
Participate in project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery of system solutions.
5. Documentation:
Maintain comprehensive system documentation, including system diagrams, configuration files, and operational procedures.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Strong knowledge of SAN/Storage and Server technologies.
Experience in system implementation using Dell, IBM Net Backup, and VMware.
Proficiency in system design and deployment tools.
Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Preferred certifications: VCP, MCSA, or equivalent.

Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, professional, and dynamic working environment.
Modern and well-equipped facilities and tools.
Opportunities for training, development, and career advancement.
Bonuses include a 13th-month salary, quarterly bonuses, performance bonuses, and company-wide business result bonuses.
Annual leave of 12 days, company outings, team building activities, and engaging experiences with various interests, professional, and sports clubs.
Comprehensive insurance: Health insurance, Social insurance, Unemployment insurance, and periodic health check-ups.
Exclusive PNC Care insurance policy for Phuong Nam employees.
Other benefits: In accordance with Vietnamese Labor Law and the company's financial policies.
Official employment under Phuong Nam Telecommunication Services Co., Ltd. (Exclusive partner of FPT Telecom).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hội sở: FPT building, đường Tân Thuận, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TPHCM.Chi nhánh: FPT Tower, số 10 đường Phạm Văn Bạch, P. Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-system-engineer-thu-nhap-25-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job277369
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN QUEENLAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN QUEENLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN QUEENLAND
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG FASTCONS
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG FASTCONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG FASTCONS
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẢO HẢI SẢN
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HAHA Group
Tuyển Sales Manager HAHA Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
HAHA Group
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thực phẩm và dịch vụ My way
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA GIA CÁT LỢI
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA GIA CÁT LỢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO DỊCH HÀNG HÓA GIA CÁT LỢI
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Liên doanh Ocany Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH Liên doanh Ocany Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Liên doanh Ocany Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sonion Vietnam
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sonion Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,200 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,200 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ NexGen VN
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 12 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 12 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH To Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH To Solutions Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 2,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
800 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty TNHH HQSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH HQSOFT
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 32 - 37 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
32 - 37 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
15 - 25 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coats Phong Phu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 16 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG AWING VIỆT NAM
1 - 16 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Yokogawa Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BOSCH GLOBAL SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KIMEI GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sonion Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NAM AN HOLDING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm