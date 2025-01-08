Tuyển System Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 35 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: FPT Tân Thuận 2, KCX Tân Thuận, Quận 7, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu

1. System Design and Implementation:

Design and implement system solutions, including SAN/Storage, Server, and VMware environments.

Configure and optimize system components such as servers, storage arrays, and virtualization platforms.

Troubleshoot and resolve system issues, ensuring optimal system performance.

Stay up-to-date with the latest system technologies and industry best practices.

2. Storage Management:

Manage and maintain storage infrastructure, including SAN and NAS storage arrays.

Perform storage capacity planning and optimization.

Implement data backup and recovery strategies.

3. Virtualization:

Design and implement VMware virtualization solutions, including virtual machines and virtual networks.

Manage and optimize virtualized environments.

Perform virtual machine migration and provisioning.

4. Collaboration:

Work closely with other IT teams, including network, security, and database teams, to ensure seamless system operations.

Collaborate with external partners and service providers to coordinate system services and resolve issues.

Participate in project planning and execution, ensuring timely delivery of system solutions.

5. Documentation:

Maintain comprehensive system documentation, including system diagrams, configuration files, and operational procedures.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Strong knowledge of SAN/Storage and Server technologies.

Experience in system implementation using Dell, IBM Net Backup, and VMware.

Proficiency in system design and deployment tools.

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred certifications: VCP, MCSA, or equivalent.

Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Friendly, professional, and dynamic working environment.

Modern and well-equipped facilities and tools.

Opportunities for training, development, and career advancement.

Bonuses include a 13th-month salary, quarterly bonuses, performance bonuses, and company-wide business result bonuses.

Annual leave of 12 days, company outings, team building activities, and engaging experiences with various interests, professional, and sports clubs.

Comprehensive insurance: Health insurance, Social insurance, Unemployment insurance, and periodic health check-ups.

Exclusive PNC Care insurance policy for Phuong Nam employees.

Other benefits: In accordance with Vietnamese Labor Law and the company's financial policies.

Official employment under Phuong Nam Telecommunication Services Co., Ltd. (Exclusive partner of FPT Telecom).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company

