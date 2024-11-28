Tuyển Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông LS Electric Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 10th floor, 789 building, 147 Hoang Quoc Viet street, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

- Promoting MV&LV products, Transformers, Susol & Modular Type-test MDB, Smart Energy solutions to Consultants, Designers, System Integrators and Customers.

- Maintain strong relationships with consultants and design companies to spec in LS products/ solutions.

- Arrange training for customers including technical presentations, demonstrations, education material... and make them familiar to LS products/ solutions.

- Cooperate with HCM Project Part to share project information and secure projects.

- Manage pre-sales activities & new project development.

- Update market intelligence by monitoring the competition and analyzing competitors' offer positioning at entity level and develop LS products/ solutions portfolio in Vietnam.

- Prepare and maintain effective and timely reports such as weekly reports, external/ internal training reports, technical comparison reports, technical presentation files...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English skills: Intermediate level or above

- Major in Electrical Engineering (Electrical equipment, Power System...).

- 2-4 years of working experience in electrical field from consulting firms or panel builders.

- Have a good relationship with consultants.

- The ability to learn new technologies quickly.

- Strong ability to analyze and solve problems.

- Knowledge about Smart Grid, SCADA, PLC, Power Quality, MV digital relay is a plus.

Tại LS Electric Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Bonus: 13th month salary (fixed) + 14th, 15th month salary if company has profit.

- Special day off: Summer holiday: 5 days/year, Company anniversary, Mid-autumn

- Healthcare insurance package for employee and wife/husband, accident insurance 24/24h

- Many benefits for employees and employee’s children...

- Working time: 8:00- 17:20 from Monday – Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin