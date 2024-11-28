Tuyển Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông LS Electric Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông Tại LS Electric Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 10th floor, 789 building, 147 Hoang Quoc Viet street, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Promoting MV&LV products, Transformers, Susol & Modular Type-test MDB, Smart Energy solutions to Consultants, Designers, System Integrators and Customers.
- Maintain strong relationships with consultants and design companies to spec in LS products/ solutions.
- Arrange training for customers including technical presentations, demonstrations, education material... and make them familiar to LS products/ solutions.
- Cooperate with HCM Project Part to share project information and secure projects.
- Manage pre-sales activities & new project development.
- Update market intelligence by monitoring the competition and analyzing competitors' offer positioning at entity level and develop LS products/ solutions portfolio in Vietnam.
- Prepare and maintain effective and timely reports such as weekly reports, external/ internal training reports, technical comparison reports, technical presentation files...
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Major in Electrical Engineering (Electrical equipment, Power System...).
- 2-4 years of working experience in electrical field from consulting firms or panel builders.
- Have a good relationship with consultants.
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
- Strong ability to analyze and solve problems.
- Knowledge about Smart Grid, SCADA, PLC, Power Quality, MV digital relay is a plus.
Tại LS Electric Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Special day off: Summer holiday: 5 days/year, Company anniversary, Mid-autumn
- Healthcare insurance package for employee and wife/husband, accident insurance 24/24h
- Many benefits for employees and employee’s children...
- Working time: 8:00- 17:20 from Monday – Friday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
