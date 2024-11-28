Tuyển Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông LS Electric Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LS Electric Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
LS Electric Vietnam

Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông Tại LS Electric Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 10th floor, 789 building, 147 Hoang Quoc Viet street, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Bán hàng kỹ thuật Điện/Điện tử/Viễn thông Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Promoting MV&LV products, Transformers, Susol & Modular Type-test MDB, Smart Energy solutions to Consultants, Designers, System Integrators and Customers.
- Maintain strong relationships with consultants and design companies to spec in LS products/ solutions.
- Arrange training for customers including technical presentations, demonstrations, education material... and make them familiar to LS products/ solutions.
- Cooperate with HCM Project Part to share project information and secure projects.
- Manage pre-sales activities & new project development.
- Update market intelligence by monitoring the competition and analyzing competitors' offer positioning at entity level and develop LS products/ solutions portfolio in Vietnam.
- Prepare and maintain effective and timely reports such as weekly reports, external/ internal training reports, technical comparison reports, technical presentation files...

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English skills: Intermediate level or above
- Major in Electrical Engineering (Electrical equipment, Power System...).
- 2-4 years of working experience in electrical field from consulting firms or panel builders.
- Have a good relationship with consultants.
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
- Strong ability to analyze and solve problems.
- Knowledge about Smart Grid, SCADA, PLC, Power Quality, MV digital relay is a plus.

Tại LS Electric Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Bonus: 13th month salary (fixed) + 14th, 15th month salary if company has profit.
- Special day off: Summer holiday: 5 days/year, Company anniversary, Mid-autumn
- Healthcare insurance package for employee and wife/husband, accident insurance 24/24h
- Many benefits for employees and employee’s children...
- Working time: 8:00- 17:20 from Monday – Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LS Electric Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LS Electric Vietnam

LS Electric Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nguyên Khê, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

