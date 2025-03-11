Tuyển Tester POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Mức lương
13 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: CIC Tower, 02 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu
Analyze/ review product requirements
Reading technical documents in English well.
Write/ review detailed test cases/ scripts and perform testing on Web Application
Analyze Business Requirements, develops test cases and executes manual testing
Report/ manage defects
Understand use cases
Pay close attention to details of User Experience
Writes/analyze user stories
Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 3 years of software testing experience.
Having Good knowledge of Software Testing process
Careful, highly organized and self-learning attitude
Capable of working in a team and under high pressure.
Good at presentation, report writing skills, communication skills, problem-solving skills, analytical skills, attention to details
Have a high sense of responsibility
Attitude to learn new technologies quickly.
Extensive experience within an Agile environment;
Pay close attention to details of User Experience;
Be familiar with testing cross-platform/browser web applications.
It Would Be Nice If You Have
Experience using SQL on access data for testing, preparing test data.
Experience to use Test performance, Load test tool
Cybersecurity domain experience, including file security, device security, network security, etc.
Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary package: Base Salary (up to 18M) + Quarterly Project Bonus + Profit share
Package: 13 - 14 months salary per year
100% salary paid during probation
Salary review twice a year
Work with great potential IT projects and programs (from US, UK, AU,...)
Professional working environments with young, enthusiastic and motivated teams
Join all the insurance regimes under the provision of the Labor Law
Other team building activities: Annual company trip, quarterly team building, happy hour, sport club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
