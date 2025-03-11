Tuyển Tester POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: CIC Tower, 02 Nguyễn Thị Duệ, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu

Analyze/ review product requirements

Reading technical documents in English well.

Write/ review detailed test cases/ scripts and perform testing on Web Application

Analyze Business Requirements, develops test cases and executes manual testing

Report/ manage defects

Understand use cases

Pay close attention to details of User Experience

Writes/analyze user stories

Với Mức Lương 13 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of software testing experience.

Having Good knowledge of Software Testing process

Careful, highly organized and self-learning attitude

Capable of working in a team and under high pressure.

Good at presentation, report writing skills, communication skills, problem-solving skills, analytical skills, attention to details

Have a high sense of responsibility

Attitude to learn new technologies quickly.

Extensive experience within an Agile environment;

Pay close attention to details of User Experience;

Be familiar with testing cross-platform/browser web applications.

It Would Be Nice If You Have

Experience using SQL on access data for testing, preparing test data.

Experience to use Test performance, Load test tool

Cybersecurity domain experience, including file security, device security, network security, etc.

Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package: Base Salary (up to 18M) + Quarterly Project Bonus + Profit share

Package: 13 - 14 months salary per year

100% salary paid during probation

Salary review twice a year

Work with great potential IT projects and programs (from US, UK, AU,...)

Professional working environments with young, enthusiastic and motivated teams

Join all the insurance regimes under the provision of the Labor Law

Other team building activities: Annual company trip, quarterly team building, happy hour, sport club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại POWERGATE AUSTRALIA (CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN POWERGATE)

