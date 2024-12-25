Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit

Thực tập sinh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Tại Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit

Mức lương
3 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 111 Trung Phụng, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Với Mức Lương 3 - 3 Triệu

Type of working: Remote
Type of working:
Duration: 04-month full-time
Duration:
Job Description
Write and edit web copy, blog posts, and other website content that aligns with Viettonkin’s brand voice and goals;
Assist in updating and maintaining website content, including services’ descriptions, landing pages, and multimedia elements;
Implement SEO best practices to improve search engine ranking, including keyword research and on-page optimization under the training and guidance of SEO specialists;
Collaborate with SEO agency for editing blog articles;
Conduct research to stay updated on outstanding industry trends (related to FDI) and best practices for content strategy and website management;
Review and edit content for clarity, consistency, and grammatical accuracy;
Work with other members from specialized teams to ensure content is updated and accurate;
Assist in monitoring and analyzing website performance to measure content effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.
Other tasks assigned by Line Manager and CEO.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
4th year student with commitment of working full-time in 4 months/fresh graduate in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration or related field;
Strong verbal and written communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese);
Strong researching and editing skills with proven experience;
Ability to generate engaging and original content ideas;
Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines effectively;
Fluent and confident with English skills (especially writing and reading skills)
Proven experience/project related to the field of consultancy/international policy/business development/sales is an advantage;
Familiarity with SEO principles and content management systems is an advantage;
Send CV in English for applying to this position

Tại Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
Receive monthly stipend with bonuses for outstanding achievement/project-based achievement.
Participate in internal training courses to improve skills, professions.
Create opportunities to apply acquired knowledge in a real, stressful, and dynamic working environment;
Be able to build connections within the Company and the industry;
Enjoy a dynamic and friendly working environment with our English Communication Culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit

Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 6A, Tòa nhà văn phòng Điện Biên, 69 Nguyễn Hy Quang, Phường Ô Chợ Dừa, Quận Đống Đa, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-thuc-tap-sinh-thu-nhap-2-5-3-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job272739
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 2.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN TẬP ĐOÀN NAM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP DNP HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỜI TRANG THỂ THAO ONWAYS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Vàng Bạc Đá quý Phú Nhuận - PNJ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lion Trip Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XÂY DỰNG DIỆU LONG
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 2.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DIGI INVEST làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DIGI INVEST
1.5 - 4.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ẨM THỰC ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ẨM THỰC ÁNH DƯƠNG
3 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MTV Alifaco
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giải pháp MKT
3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh HAPAS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu HAPAS VIỆT NAM
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xây Dựng Hưng Thịnh Stone làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương Mại & Xây Dựng Hưng Thịnh Stone
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Archid Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Archid Co.,Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SMILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SMILE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận A.N.LAB (Công ty CP Trung tâm nghiên cứu A.N)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Vuasoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Vuasoft
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edutech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edutech Việt Nam
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Humancel Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Humancel Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ TRUNG ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ TRUNG ANH
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 5 - 6 Triệu Công ty CP Dược Phẩm Thái Minh Pro Company
5 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Famax làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Dược phẩm Famax
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Apec (Apec Group)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LẮP MÁY CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LẮP MÁY CÔNG NGHIỆP VIỆT NAM
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ 3S TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ 3S TOÀN CẦU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ Phần tin học Mai Hoàng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần tin học Mai Hoàng
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phát triển Aroma
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH VÀ HÀNH ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SÁCH VÀ HÀNH ĐỘNG
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Asia King Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu Asia King Travel
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO
Tới 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH INTEGRITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH INTEGRITY
2.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIDZONE ADVENTURES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIDZONE ADVENTURES
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm