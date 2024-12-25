Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Viettonkin Audit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 111 Trung Phụng, Thổ Quan, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc

Type of working: Remote

Duration: 04-month full-time

Job Description

Write and edit web copy, blog posts, and other website content that aligns with Viettonkin’s brand voice and goals;

Assist in updating and maintaining website content, including services’ descriptions, landing pages, and multimedia elements;

Implement SEO best practices to improve search engine ranking, including keyword research and on-page optimization under the training and guidance of SEO specialists;

Collaborate with SEO agency for editing blog articles;

Conduct research to stay updated on outstanding industry trends (related to FDI) and best practices for content strategy and website management;

Review and edit content for clarity, consistency, and grammatical accuracy;

Work with other members from specialized teams to ensure content is updated and accurate;

Assist in monitoring and analyzing website performance to measure content effectiveness and identify areas for improvement.

Other tasks assigned by Line Manager and CEO.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Requirements

4th year student with commitment of working full-time in 4 months/fresh graduate in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration or related field;

Strong verbal and written communication skills (in both English and Vietnamese);

Strong researching and editing skills with proven experience;

Ability to generate engaging and original content ideas;

Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines effectively;

Fluent and confident with English skills (especially writing and reading skills)

Proven experience/project related to the field of consultancy/international policy/business development/sales is an advantage;

Familiarity with SEO principles and content management systems is an advantage;

Send CV in English for applying to this position

Benefits

Benefits

Receive monthly stipend with bonuses for outstanding achievement/project-based achievement.

Participate in internal training courses to improve skills, professions.

Create opportunities to apply acquired knowledge in a real, stressful, and dynamic working environment;

Be able to build connections within the Company and the industry;

Enjoy a dynamic and friendly working environment with our English Communication Culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

