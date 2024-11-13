Tuyển Phân tích đầu tư chứng khoán Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Pax Sky - số 63 - 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Phân tích đầu tư chứng khoán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop models, investment methods, investment consultation based on end-user data (reports, models, database...).

Able to understand and apply various investment methods (fundamental analysis, technical analysis or quantitative analysis).

Research and develop automated investments consulting methods and products to large client bases.

Examine and propose investment ideas to clients.

Make recommendations and improvements on automated investment consulting products and deliver to users.

Other tasks assigned by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A bachelor’s degree (or higher education) in financial and accounting management, economics, advanced mathematics, securities, investment economics... or related fields.

Have at least 02 years of experience in a similar position.

Strong investment knowledge, skills and experience: ability to demonstrate a clear mindset in investment methods, strengths and weaknesses of stock investment/financial investment.

Having a CFA or CMT certification is a plus.

Ability to speak, present and persuade fluently.

Ability to grasp and manage tasks quickly and effectively;

Ability to work in teams, providing constructive ideas and being eager to contribute to common goals.

Have a mindset about building and modeling abstract knowledge to serve the investment decision making process.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with regular review and advancement.

Professional and open-minded working environment; young, close-knit and dynamic teams.

Insurance and social welfare according to Labor Laws, PVI Care; annual health check-up.

Participate in exciting and meaningful teambuilding activities, Year-End Party, indoor events, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán DNSE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin