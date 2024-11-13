Tuyển Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 85 Bến Vân Đồn, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Account Manager (Quản lý khách hàng) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Project planning:
Prepare proposals for potential clients
Develop project plans in collaboration with internal teams, specify action timelines, and checklists, and allocate resources.
Prepare kickstart meetings with clients and inhouse
Prepare a retrospect meeting once a project ends.
Project Management & Execution:
Manage project progress, and quality, and solve problems daily.
Organize and manage different projects' team workload, setup their priorities
Manage clients' expectations, overal and detailed timeline, especially for presentation, feedback and payment timeline.
Collaborate with inhouse team to consult solutions to client, ensuring projects' high quality.
Client Management:
Develop insightful questions to understand clients' concerns and expectations.
Collaborate with clients to study their insights, needs, and market practices.
Prepare and present solutions to clients, addressing their concerns and objections.
Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients.
Project Cost Management:
Work closely with the Finance and Operations teams to develop quotations and project estimates.
Monitor project expenses to ensure cost efficiency.
Negotiate with clients to ensure profitability while meeting their expectations.
Support the Finance team in contract liquidation and debt management for optimal cash flow.
Stay updated on market costs to provide competitive proposals to clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Information Technology, Graphic Design, Human Interaction Design, Psychology,
Education:
Experience: Minimum of 1 year of experience in account management, sales, or client relationship management, preferably in [insert industry].
Experience:
English Language Proficiency: IELTS score at least 6.5 with strong verbal and written communication skills.
English Language Proficiency:
IELTS score at least 6.5 with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Technical Skills
Strong presentation and interpersonal skills, with the ability to foster strong relationships with clients and stakeholders.
Proven ability to analyze client needs and deliver solutions that meet both client and company goals.
Experience managing multiple accounts simultaneously in a dynamic environment.
Big plus if familiar with project management tools (Clickup, Jira), design tools (Figma, Adobe Suite), basic knowledge with HTML/CSS.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with performance-based bonuses.
Clear opportunities for career development and advancement.
A collaborative, innovative work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.
Comprehensive benefits package, including health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PANIC BEAR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 2, TSA Building, 85 Bến Vân Đồn, Phường 09, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

