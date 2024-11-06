Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Implement and manage digital analytics tracking, including setting up and troubleshooting tags in Google Tag Manager (GTM) and Adobe Launch.

Monitor, analyze, and report on website traffic metrics such as pageviews, sessions, and conversions using tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Adobe Analytics.

Ensure data accuracy and consistency across digital analytics platforms by validating tracking implementation and conducting regular quality checks.

Support testing of web-based applications, including tracking functionality and troubleshooting issues using tools like Omni Bug.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure analytics requirements are met and assist in the identification and resolution of defects using JIRA.

Participate in the development and maintenance of internal training materials and documentation to improve analytics processes.

Provide insights and performance reports to senior management, highlighting key metrics and recommending optimization opportunities.

Stay updated with digital marketing trends and contribute to improving the team’s analytics capabilities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical Skills:

Gain a foundational understanding of digital analytics tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Google Tag Manager (GTM), Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Launch.

Interpret and analyze website traffic metrics, including pageviews, sessions, orders, and more.

Develop a foundational understanding of digital marketing principles and their impact on analytics.

Familiarize yourself with testing tools like Omni Bug (preferred).

Support web-based application testing procedures (prior experience is a plus).

Learn and use JIRA for project tracking and defect management.

Understand the complete defect workflow from identification to closure.

Javascript, HTML is a plus.

Soft Skills:

Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel (basic to intermediate level).

Strong collaboration and teamwork skills.

Others:

Ability to assist in reporting performance to senior management.

A strong desire to learn and a keen interest in digital analytics and marketing.

A degree or coursework in a related field (e.g., digital marketing, computer science, web development) is preferred but not required.

A proactive and detail-oriented approach to work.

A team-player mentality with a willingness to learn and grow.

Willing to work in the night shift is a big plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities for training and mentorship.

A chance to kickstart your career in digital analytics and quality assurance.

A dynamic and supportive work environment.

Salary: negotiable

If you are a motivated individual who is eager to learn and contribute to our team, we encourage you to apply.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

