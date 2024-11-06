Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

IT Consultant

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Consultant Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Implement and manage digital analytics tracking, including setting up and troubleshooting tags in Google Tag Manager (GTM) and Adobe Launch.
Monitor, analyze, and report on website traffic metrics such as pageviews, sessions, and conversions using tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Adobe Analytics.
Ensure data accuracy and consistency across digital analytics platforms by validating tracking implementation and conducting regular quality checks.
Support testing of web-based applications, including tracking functionality and troubleshooting issues using tools like Omni Bug.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure analytics requirements are met and assist in the identification and resolution of defects using JIRA.
Participate in the development and maintenance of internal training materials and documentation to improve analytics processes.
Provide insights and performance reports to senior management, highlighting key metrics and recommending optimization opportunities.
Stay updated with digital marketing trends and contribute to improving the team’s analytics capabilities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Technical Skills:
Gain a foundational understanding of digital analytics tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4), Google Tag Manager (GTM), Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Launch.
Interpret and analyze website traffic metrics, including pageviews, sessions, orders, and more.
Develop a foundational understanding of digital marketing principles and their impact on analytics.
Familiarize yourself with testing tools like Omni Bug (preferred).
Support web-based application testing procedures (prior experience is a plus).
Learn and use JIRA for project tracking and defect management.
Understand the complete defect workflow from identification to closure.
Javascript, HTML is a plus.
Soft Skills:
Excellent English written and verbal communication skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel (basic to intermediate level).
Strong collaboration and teamwork skills.
Others:
Ability to assist in reporting performance to senior management.
A strong desire to learn and a keen interest in digital analytics and marketing.
A degree or coursework in a related field (e.g., digital marketing, computer science, web development) is preferred but not required.
A proactive and detail-oriented approach to work.
A team-player mentality with a willingness to learn and grow.
Willing to work in the night shift is a big plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities for training and mentorship.
A chance to kickstart your career in digital analytics and quality assurance.
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
Salary: negotiable
If you are a motivated individual who is eager to learn and contribute to our team, we encourage you to apply.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIẢI PHÁP DOANH NGHIỆP TPC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Pax Sky Tower, 159C Đường Đề Thám, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-analyst-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job243889
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Consultant Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation
Tuyển IT Consultant Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển IT Consultant BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 09/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển IT Consultant BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 09/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Tuyển IT Consultant Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution
Tuyển IT Consultant Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển IT Consultant HVCG Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển IT Consultant Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation
Tuyển IT Consultant Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Son Ha Spice & Flavorings/pacific Basin Partnership - Mitani Corporation
Hạn nộp: 11/04/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển IT Consultant BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 09/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển IT Consultant BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BDO Consulting Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 09/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Tuyển IT Consultant Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution
Tuyển IT Consultant Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Z Solution
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HVCG Software
Tuyển IT Consultant HVCG Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HVCG Software
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ NGS
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUẢNG CÁO DIGI HERO
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất