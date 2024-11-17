Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 1,600 USD

Mức lương 800 - 1,600 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1 Tân Thuận, phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,600 USD

-Design, develop, and implement user-facing features using React.js

-Build reusable UI components and front-end libraries for future use

-Collaborate with designers to translate mockups and wireframes into functional React components

-Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code

-Optimize components for performance across various devices and browsers

-Participate in code reviews and mentor junior developers

-Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and best practices in React development

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1,600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

3+ years of professional experience with React.js

Strong understanding of React core concepts (components, props, state, lifecycle methods)

Experience with popular React workflows (Redux, Context API, etc.)

Experience with server-side rendering (SSR) or Next.js

Proficient in JavaScript (ES5/ES6+) and related web technologies (HTML5, CSS3)

Experience with TypeScript

Experience with testing frameworks (Jest)

Experience with build tools (Webpack)

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Nice to have:

Strong mindset of working for a product

Eagerness to learn and apply new technologies

Coaching other members

Experience with ReactQuery.

Experience with Storybook.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Based on your work result with normally 2 times review per year.

100% salary during the probation period.

Yearly Performance Bonus (up to 3 months)

18 full-paid days off per year.

Equipment provided by company support.

Lots of room to grow: Great chance to develop your skills and competencies, with proper training and working with many key people from top tech companies and the Beincom Scholarship to sharpen your knowledge.

Young, friendly, and respectful environment.

Spacious and well-equipped office.

Annual vacation at least 1 time per year with full salary.

Extra Health insurance, private premium package (up to 400 million VND in compensation).

RECRUITMENT PROCESS:

Thank you for your interest in joining Beincom! Please submit your application by clicking the 'Submit Application' button below.

We will respond to you within 1 week of receiving your application. If you do not receive a response after one week, it means your application may not be suitable for this position. (Sometimes we are unable to respond to each application due to the large number of applicants. We greatly appreciate your interest and support.)

We will have a brief phone interview first (first round) and an online test (if applicable).

If you pass the phone interview and the online test, we will have an in-person interview regarding expertise (second round)

If you pass the second round, we will have an in-person interview regarding cultural fit (final round).If you pass the final round, you will undergo a 2-month probation before becoming a full member.

If you're available to start work right away, it would be highly beneficial.

Once again, thank you for considering Beincom for your career aspirations. We eagerly anticipate the possibility of working together and achieving success!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EVOL

