Tuyển Automation Tester Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 374 Võ Văn Tần, phường 5, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Analyze and translate requirements and development stories into test scripts to ensure complete test coverage.

Prepare test environments, test data and configurations if required.

Write/Update Automation testing documents (Test case/Test script/ Checklist/ Test report).

Execute functional test and non-functional test using automation scripts.

Perform API testing (including performance testing).

Proactively discuss with relevant partners to handle errors and problems to perform automation testing.

Manage and handle project bugs.

Report to QC Lead.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ Years of experience in using automation frameworks using test automation tools such as Selenium, Appium; basic knowledge of OOP programming language such as C#, Java.

Skilled in Automation Framework design (POM), development and implementation.

Experience with relational database (MySQL) and SQL queries required.

Proficiency with source control such as Git, Source tree.

Experience with RESTful API.

Familiar with Cucumber BDD framework.

Experience in testing tracking tools like JIRA.

Experience on Continuous Integration tools (like Jenkins).

Deep knowledge of CSS, HTML, XML, JSON.

Experience in Mobile automation testing (Appium, iOS, Android, etc.)

Have strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Have a proactive and good work relationship with other team members.

Tại Unit Corp Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and benefits

Working time: 8:30AM - 05:30PM, Monday – Friday;

12 days of annual leave + 3 days of sick leave + 1 day of birthday per year

Participated in social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance and full policies according to the labor law;

13th month salary & bonus policies, allowances at the Company;

UNIT-Care health care insurance by level;

Salary increases according to company regulations or unexpected salary raise in case of outstanding ability;

Professional and dynamic working environment, unlimited promotion opportunities;

Opportunity to participate in many large projects in Vietnam & abroad;

Work on the latest technology platform;

Join in company trip, teambuilding & community activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Unit Corp

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin