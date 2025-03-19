Tuyển Automation Tester Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

· Designs automation equipment in respective areas of expertise, e.g., Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, or Software Application, Robotic programing experience and have knowledge about vision, camera specification.

. Works as project lead on customized automation equipment project by coordinate with project team (cross function) or can works closely with Project Manager/Engineer to meet project objectives, on time line and within budget.

· Reviews, understands and interprets requirements/specification accurately for integration into design of equipment.

· Ensures design for manufacturability.

· Acts as liaison with internal and/or external Assemblers/manufacturer of equipment to ensure all parts are manufactured to the design.

· Generates design drawings, installation manual, and user manual.

· Ensures all engineering times are logged into tracking system correspondent to the projects.

· May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.