Tuyển Automation Tester Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot I8
- 1, Saigon Hi
- Tech Park (SHTP), Dist 9, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
· Designs automation equipment in respective areas of expertise, e.g., Mechanical, Electronics, Electrical, or Software Application, Robotic programing experience and have knowledge about vision, camera specification.
. Works as project lead on customized automation equipment project by coordinate with project team (cross function) or can works closely with Project Manager/Engineer to meet project objectives, on time line and within budget.
· Reviews, understands and interprets requirements/specification accurately for integration into design of equipment.
· Ensures design for manufacturability.
· Acts as liaison with internal and/or external Assemblers/manufacturer of equipment to ensure all parts are manufactured to the design.
· Generates design drawings, installation manual, and user manual.
· Ensures all engineering times are logged into tracking system correspondent to the projects.
· May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
