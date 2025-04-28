Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu
Full-stack web development operation
Designing, building, or maintaining AI-based Cloud platform’s applications
Design, plan and develop large-scale data analytics web applications
Identify visual analytics technology and industry trend and develop web applications
Leverage software development methodology to make sure code is well-designed, testable and efficient
Integrate various backend services and databases
Manage, scale and resize a website and do troubleshooting
Cooperate with web designers to align with the design intent
Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
B.S. or M.S. in computer science, computer engineering, or relevant fields
Hands on experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery
Hands on experience with Object Oriented Programming language for backend (Python/Java/C#) - 5+ yoe
Java
Solid experience working with RESTful API
Experience working with a well-known database (such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, NoSQL/ MongoDB, Redis)
Familiar with open source solutions
Familiar with lean/agile development process
English proficiency: good communication
Nice to have:
Hadoop, Spark, Spring Boot are big advantages
Experience with Cloud platform: AWS, Azure
Understanding of deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch)
Good knowledge at UI/UX
Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
