Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu

Full-stack web development operation

Designing, building, or maintaining AI-based Cloud platform’s applications

Design, plan and develop large-scale data analytics web applications

Identify visual analytics technology and industry trend and develop web applications

Leverage software development methodology to make sure code is well-designed, testable and efficient

Integrate various backend services and databases

Manage, scale and resize a website and do troubleshooting

Cooperate with web designers to align with the design intent

Với Mức Lương 30 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

B.S. or M.S. in computer science, computer engineering, or relevant fields

Hands on experience with HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery

Hands on experience with Object Oriented Programming language for backend (Python/Java/C#) - 5+ yoe

Java

Solid experience working with RESTful API

Experience working with a well-known database (such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, NoSQL/ MongoDB, Redis)

Familiar with open source solutions

Familiar with lean/agile development process

English proficiency: good communication

Nice to have:

Hadoop, Spark, Spring Boot are big advantages

Experience with Cloud platform: AWS, Azure

Understanding of deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch)

Good knowledge at UI/UX

Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH cung cấp dịch vụ viễn thông phương thảo

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin