Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 182 Đ. Lê Đại Hành, Phường 15, Quận 11, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
1. Interpretation:
Interpret between the Japanese General Manager and the company's employees (Vietnamese) in meetings and daily work exchanges, interview (90%)
Interpreting meetings and reports from English to Japanese and vice versa (10%)
2. Operation Assistance:
Perform support tasks for the General Manager in managing the operations of the operation unit
Perform reports as assigned by the General Manager.
On behalf of or represent of the SAL General Manager, exchange information and communicate to store and relevant parties.
3. Administrative work:
Prepare and draft documents in Japanese and Vietnamese as needed.
Manage the General Manager's work schedule, arrange appointments and business trips.
Organize meetings, prepare documents and other related tasks.
Manage, process and archive documents and information related to the General Manager's activities.
Perform other administrative work as needed.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Kohnan Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
