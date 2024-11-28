Tuyển Brand Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Tuyển Brand Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà UDIC Complex N04 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Trung Hòa, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To learn, and master brand style and requirements.
To perform tasks as assigned by mentor and leader.
Contribute to the creation of clearly legible type layouts that often include highly rendered display fonts and system font text
Deliver 2-3 design options when presenting possible solutions.
Take approved concepts into production by creating new assets, reworking existing assets, or licensing design library content following guidance.
Produce captivating visual content to convey the company’s brand image to external audiences effectively.
Cut and deliver your final project assets/textures once approved.
Other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in Graphic Design
Able to share feedback and to communicate ideas clearly.
Organized, clean file management, clean presentation ability
Understanding foundation design principles including visual hierarchy, composition, typography, color, negative space, balance.
Able to follow directions, ask for help or engage assistance.
English communication skills (written and spoken) are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work directly with a global team of young and talented playMAKERS regardless of gender, age, or experience.
Unlimited growth opportunities and continuous improvement with English classes, workshops, and other technical training courses by highly-skilled members from all over the world
Bao Viet Premium healthcare coverage is 1.2 billion VND/year
1.2 billion VND/year
A company of fulfillment: 100% salary on probation, 100% covered Social insurance, Health insurance, and Unemployment insurance since probation. Moreover, Compulsory insurance for employees is also filled by the company. You only need to bear PIT.
fulfillment
100
100%
Moreover
filled
Employee referral bonus program (Very attractive bonus range: from 300USD to 1000USD).
Flexible working time: 5 working days/ week - from Monday to Friday (Time won't be your fear, because productivity is what we care about).
Annual leave: 15 days/year (Prorated based on the actual working months)
Sick leave: 5 days/year
Delicious, fresh, and free meals are served daily!
High-end workstation laptop and screens.
Team building activities, staff trips, and company events across the year.
Other benefits: Sickness, funeral: support up to 2,000,000 VND/person; marriage, and public holidays: up to 500,000 VND/person.
2,000,000 VND/person
500,000 VND/person

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hoang Dao Thuy Street, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-brand-designer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job258989
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Brand Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FASTECH ASIA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế Rập thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH FASTECH ASIA
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ Sư Thiết Kế thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐÀO TẠO PMS
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Trên 1 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐÀO TẠO PMS
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Epic Group
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thiết Kế Đồ Họa thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Epic Group
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Photographer thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INVESTIX VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế 2D thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INVESTIX VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Brand Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FASTECH ASIA
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế Rập thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH FASTECH ASIA
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ Sư Thiết Kế thu nhập 20 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hải Phòng
Công ty TNHH tư vấn và dịch vụ Thành Công Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐÀO TẠO PMS
Tuyển Thực Tập Sinh thu nhập Trên 1 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐÀO TẠO PMS
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CTCP Tập đoàn Phượng Hoàng Xanh A&A Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Epic Group
Tuyển Chuyên Viên Thiết Kế Đồ Họa thu nhập 12 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Epic Group
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Tuyển Photographer thu nhập 10 - 18 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ FOOBLA
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INVESTIX VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế 2D thu nhập 8 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INVESTIX VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất