Tuyển Brand Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà UDIC Complex N04 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Trung Hòa, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

To learn, and master brand style and requirements.

To perform tasks as assigned by mentor and leader.

Contribute to the creation of clearly legible type layouts that often include highly rendered display fonts and system font text

Deliver 2-3 design options when presenting possible solutions.

Take approved concepts into production by creating new assets, reworking existing assets, or licensing design library content following guidance.

Produce captivating visual content to convey the company’s brand image to external audiences effectively.

Cut and deliver your final project assets/textures once approved.

Other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in Graphic Design

Able to share feedback and to communicate ideas clearly.

Organized, clean file management, clean presentation ability

Understanding foundation design principles including visual hierarchy, composition, typography, color, negative space, balance.

Able to follow directions, ask for help or engage assistance.

English communication skills (written and spoken) are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work directly with a global team of young and talented playMAKERS regardless of gender, age, or experience.

Unlimited growth opportunities and continuous improvement with English classes, workshops, and other technical training courses by highly-skilled members from all over the world

Bao Viet Premium healthcare coverage is 1.2 billion VND/year

A company of fulfillment: 100% salary on probation, 100% covered Social insurance, Health insurance, and Unemployment insurance since probation. Moreover, Compulsory insurance for employees is also filled by the company. You only need to bear PIT.

Employee referral bonus program (Very attractive bonus range: from 300USD to 1000USD).

Flexible working time: 5 working days/ week - from Monday to Friday (Time won't be your fear, because productivity is what we care about).

Annual leave: 15 days/year (Prorated based on the actual working months)

Sick leave: 5 days/year

Delicious, fresh, and free meals are served daily!

High-end workstation laptop and screens.

Team building activities, staff trips, and company events across the year.

Other benefits: Sickness, funeral: support up to 2,000,000 VND/person; marriage, and public holidays: up to 500,000 VND/person.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

