Tuyển Business Consultant thu nhập 1,350 - 1,900 USD Toàn thời gian

True Platform
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/11/2024
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại True Platform

Mức lương
1 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Nước Ngoài

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD

ABOUT TRUE PLATFORM
True Platform is a B2B SaaS (software as a service) start-up, undertaking the global mission “Build software platforms that extensively transform the working life”.
We make SaaS products for ambitious companies who have a real focus on Operational Excellence. Our key product is Rework Platform, a unified operation platform for businesses to better manage tasks, requests, workflows, documents and expenses.
Rework Platform
With the dream to bring high-end, made-in-Vietnam products to compete with vendors from all over the world, we want to welcome every builder and conqueror to join our team and create the future of Work. If you have a strong passion for B2B SaaS products and Sales, and want to try one of the most challenging yet rewarding jobs, welcome to Business Consultant career.
WHAT YOU DO
We are looking for a highly motivated, results-oriented Business Consultant with a strong passion for B2B SaaS. The ideal candidate will drive new business growth by identifying and pursuing opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships with small to medium businesses, and playing a pivotal role in expanding our market presence in Malaysia. This role requires a proven ability to build lasting relationships, close deals, and deliver our innovative products and services to meet client needs.
market presence in Malaysia
This is a full-time, on-site role in Malaysia at True Platform. The Business Consultant will be accountable for two key metrics: New Opportunities and Revenue, including:
This is a full-time, on-site role in Malaysia at True Platform
- Seek out and tap into new sales opportunities, identify potential customers, and build relationships with current clients.
- Research client needs by browsing online sources, making calls, sending emails, or meeting in person to validate their requirements and propose solutions.
- Present, demo, showcase, or conduct proof of concept (POC) to persuade and demonstrate the solution.
- Execute in sales activities such as negotiating, finalizing contracts, and handling administrative tasks related to contracts.
- Collaborate with the Customer Success team to implement solutions, aiming for successful customer usage.
- Develop post-sale revenue through upselling and cross-selling.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO YOU ARE
- Candidates aged between 1995 and 2001;
- Excellent English skills, both written and verbal (equivalent IELTS 6.5+);
- At least 2-3 years of experience in sales, consulting, or customer care;
- A clear desire to develop and pursue a professional sales consulting career (minimum 3-year vision);
- Strong problem identification and objection resolution skills;
- Ability to be flexible and adapt quickly in a fast-paced, start-up environment;
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
- Resilient, self-motivated with a results-driven approach;
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
- Preference for candidates with startup experience and notable achievements in social activities, student activities, or previous work.
- Fluency in Cantonese / Malays is also a plus
- A good exposure to the global market is a plus

Tại True Platform Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT WE OFFER
High paid for high performer job:
- Junior level - OTE: $1350 (Fixed/Incentive: $600/$750)
- Middle level - OTE: $1900 (Fixed/Incentive: $850/$1050)
- Opportunity to become ESOP shareholder
Adventurous yet Challenging job:
- Stationed abroad and compete with giants from all over the world
- Work mostly with Business Owners & C-suites
Rewarding job:
- Learn directly from your clients - Business Owners, C-level executives of all industries
- Have the opportunity to work through a full cycle of B2B sales in a promising market.
- Receive guidance and training from veteran seniors.
- Push your limits in a boundless international market.
Personal Development:
- Fast-track your career: Join our pioneering team in launching products domestically and internationally.
- Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your skills through training, mentorship, and guidance from leaders.
- Talented colleagues: Work with enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have launched large-scale systems serving 9000+ enterprises.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
Round 1: Phone screening & English assignment
Round 2: Technical & Culture fit Interview
Round 3: Final interview
If you don‘t meet 100% of our requirements, Apply anyway. Discussion can help us find a mutual fit!

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại True Platform

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tháp A, tòa Rivera Park, 69 Vũ Trọng Phụng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

