Tuyển Business Consultant thu nhập 1,350 - 1,900 USD Toàn thời gian

ABOUT TRUE PLATFORM

True Platform is a B2B SaaS (software as a service) start-up, undertaking the global mission “Build software platforms that extensively transform the working life”.

We make SaaS products for ambitious companies who have a real focus on Operational Excellence. Our key product is Rework Platform, a unified operation platform for businesses to better manage tasks, requests, workflows, documents and expenses.

With the dream to bring high-end, made-in-Vietnam products to compete with vendors from all over the world, we want to welcome every builder and conqueror to join our team and create the future of Work. If you have a strong passion for B2B SaaS products and Sales, and want to try one of the most challenging yet rewarding jobs, welcome to Business Consultant career.

WHAT YOU DO

We are looking for a highly motivated, results-oriented Business Consultant with a strong passion for B2B SaaS. The ideal candidate will drive new business growth by identifying and pursuing opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships with small to medium businesses, and playing a pivotal role in expanding our market presence in Malaysia. This role requires a proven ability to build lasting relationships, close deals, and deliver our innovative products and services to meet client needs.

This is a full-time, on-site role in Malaysia at True Platform. The Business Consultant will be accountable for two key metrics: New Opportunities and Revenue, including:

- Seek out and tap into new sales opportunities, identify potential customers, and build relationships with current clients.

- Research client needs by browsing online sources, making calls, sending emails, or meeting in person to validate their requirements and propose solutions.

- Present, demo, showcase, or conduct proof of concept (POC) to persuade and demonstrate the solution.

- Execute in sales activities such as negotiating, finalizing contracts, and handling administrative tasks related to contracts.

- Collaborate with the Customer Success team to implement solutions, aiming for successful customer usage.

- Develop post-sale revenue through upselling and cross-selling.

WHO YOU ARE

- Candidates aged between 1995 and 2001;

- Excellent English skills, both written and verbal (equivalent IELTS 6.5+);

- At least 2-3 years of experience in sales, consulting, or customer care;

- A clear desire to develop and pursue a professional sales consulting career (minimum 3-year vision);

- Strong problem identification and objection resolution skills;

- Ability to be flexible and adapt quickly in a fast-paced, start-up environment;

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

- Resilient, self-motivated with a results-driven approach;

Nice-to-Have Qualifications:

- Preference for candidates with startup experience and notable achievements in social activities, student activities, or previous work.

- Fluency in Cantonese / Malays is also a plus

- A good exposure to the global market is a plus

WHAT WE OFFER

High paid for high performer job:

- Junior level - OTE: $1350 (Fixed/Incentive: $600/$750)

- Middle level - OTE: $1900 (Fixed/Incentive: $850/$1050)

- Opportunity to become ESOP shareholder

Adventurous yet Challenging job:

- Stationed abroad and compete with giants from all over the world

- Work mostly with Business Owners & C-suites

Rewarding job:

- Learn directly from your clients - Business Owners, C-level executives of all industries

- Have the opportunity to work through a full cycle of B2B sales in a promising market.

- Receive guidance and training from veteran seniors.

- Push your limits in a boundless international market.

Personal Development:

- Fast-track your career: Join our pioneering team in launching products domestically and internationally.

- Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your skills through training, mentorship, and guidance from leaders.

- Talented colleagues: Work with enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have launched large-scale systems serving 9000+ enterprises.

OUR HIRING PROCESS

Round 1: Phone screening & English assignment

Round 2: Technical & Culture fit Interview

Round 3: Final interview

If you don‘t meet 100% of our requirements, Apply anyway. Discussion can help us find a mutual fit!

