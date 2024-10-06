Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
- Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương 50 - 55 Triệu
Work as senior software developer on the web-based application product in JAVA-related and open-source technologies
Develop applications based on graphical layout designs that follow the strict requirements
Take ownership and accountability for production service, including fixing fail, problem investigation, root cause determination, and resolution
Participate in and provide quality assurance activities, including code reviews, white-box testing, test coverage for own work and team outcome
Accountable for continuously discovering, evaluating, and implementing new technologies/processes to optimize development efficiency or improve product quality
Establish estimation, proposing development solutions with customers
Foster collaboration across technical teams through mentoring and expert guidance as required to develop the most cost-effective solutions
Continuously research and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency
Với Mức Lương 50 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 5 years of experience in software & back end development technologies in general
Proven hands-on experience on Java ecosystem, Spring boot, Microservices, SQL, NoSQL: MongoDB, Cassandra...
Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs and microservices-based system;
Strong knowledge of writing secured codes and good understanding of design patterns
Experienced in developing and deploying microservices with Cloud based technologies( AWS, Kubernetes, Docker...)
Experience in agile scrum-based development process
DESIRED SKILLS
Experience as software engineer in a complex, enterprise-level development projects Establish software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code Develop architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global. Collaborate with business team to develop and clarify requirements to enable development of technical solutions Provide executive level support for initiatives, particularly as related to re-use, funding requirements and areas of risk Multi-tasking ability essential to handle multiple priorities with minimal direction from management Excellent soft skills: leading client and team discussions, team player, ability to train others Good knowledge & experience in other new technologies e.g. Blockchain, AI, etc.
Experience as software engineer in a complex, enterprise-level development projects
Establish software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code
Develop architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global.
Collaborate with business team to develop and clarify requirements to enable development of technical solutions
Provide executive level support for initiatives, particularly as related to re-use, funding requirements and areas of risk
Multi-tasking ability essential to handle multiple priorities with minimal direction from management
Excellent soft skills: leading client and team discussions, team player, ability to train others
Good knowledge & experience in other new technologies e.g. Blockchain, AI, etc.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation salary is 100% of official salary
13th-month salary and performance review twice a year
Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year)
Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations
BIC Care Health Insurance
Annual Health Assessment
Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy
Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly
Work five days per week with flexible working time
Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data
Professional, creative and dynamic working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần GEM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
