Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 50 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 3, tòa The Nine, số 9 Phạm Văn Đồng, Mai Dịch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader

Work as senior software developer on the web-based application product in JAVA-related and open-source technologies Develop applications based on graphical layout designs that follow the strict requirements Take ownership and accountability for production service, including fixing fail, problem investigation, root cause determination, and resolution Participate in and provide quality assurance activities, including code reviews, white-box testing, test coverage for own work and team outcome Accountable for continuously discovering, evaluating, and implementing new technologies/processes to optimize development efficiency or improve product quality Establish estimation, proposing development solutions with customers Foster collaboration across technical teams through mentoring and expert guidance as required to develop the most cost-effective solutions Continuously research and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

At least 5 years of experience in software & back end development technologies in general Proven hands-on experience on Java ecosystem, Spring boot, Microservices, SQL, NoSQL: MongoDB, Cassandra... Experience in designing & developing RESTful APIs and microservices-based system; Strong knowledge of writing secured codes and good understanding of design patterns Experienced in developing and deploying microservices with Cloud based technologies( AWS, Kubernetes, Docker...) Experience in agile scrum-based development process

DESIRED SKILLS

Experience as software engineer in a complex, enterprise-level development projects Establish software development patterns and best practices via examples and shipping code Develop architectures that are inherently secure, robust, scalable, modular, API-centric and global. Collaborate with business team to develop and clarify requirements to enable development of technical solutions Provide executive level support for initiatives, particularly as related to re-use, funding requirements and areas of risk Multi-tasking ability essential to handle multiple priorities with minimal direction from management Excellent soft skills: leading client and team discussions, team player, ability to train others Good knowledge & experience in other new technologies e.g. Blockchain, AI, etc.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation salary is 100% of official salary 13th-month salary and performance review twice a year Bonus for special occasions each year (Labor Day, National Day, Solar New year, Lunar New Year) Employee’s professional certification and training allowances subject to company regulations BIC Care Health Insurance Annual Health Assessment Social, health and unemployment Insurance following Government policy Enjoy company summer trips and other team building activities held monthly and quarterly Work five days per week with flexible working time Have chances to gain knowledge on the latest waves of blockchain, AI, Big Data Professional, creative and dynamic working environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

