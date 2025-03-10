Tuyển Cloud Engineer Western International X Agroinpro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Western International Is The Human Resources Representative In Vietnam Of Agroinpro Company.

About AgroInPro:

AgroInPro is a Spanish international consulting group specializing in the industrial processing of cereals. This position offers future opportunities to participate in onsite projects and travel to different countries for commercial purposes or ongoing projects.

Additional Notes:

• This role includes comprehensive training from the ground up.

• Commitment to the company and business model is essential.

• Preference will be given to candidates who prioritize knowledge and professional development over other factors.