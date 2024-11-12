Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Wall Street English
Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Build and maintain data pipelines and ETL solutions to ensure data is available and accessible to stakeholders
Work with stakeholders to understand their data requirements and design solutions that meet their needs
Collaborate with the team to develop and implement best practices for data integration and management
Adaptable to receive and/or integrate data from various sources into the company’s platforms, databases
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Required Competencies
SQL knowledge is a must. At least 1 year of working with the database using SQL
Familiar with BI tools, basic Python knowledge and AWS knowledge are preferable
English level: Pre-intermediate
Strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset
Ability to work cooperatively with others
Eager to learn and adapt quickly
Qualification and Experience Required
Bachelor's degree in information technology, or relevant majors.
The Data Engineer certification obtained is advanced
Minimum working experience: 1 year
SQL knowledge is a must. At least 1 year of working with the database using SQL
Familiar with BI tools, basic Python knowledge and AWS knowledge are preferable
English level: Pre-intermediate
Strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset
Ability to work cooperatively with others
Eager to learn and adapt quickly
Qualification and Experience Required
Bachelor's degree in information technology, or relevant majors.
The Data Engineer certification obtained is advanced
Minimum working experience: 1 year
Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Probation Period: 2 months with full salary during this time.
Free Course: Access to a unique Wall Street English course at no cost.
Multinational Environment: Experience working in a diverse, multinational setting.
Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave.
Health Insurance: Personal health insurance provided.
Have an opportunity to develop skill in the future.
Have clear career development and promote to higher positions.
Free Course: Access to a unique Wall Street English course at no cost.
Multinational Environment: Experience working in a diverse, multinational setting.
Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave.
Health Insurance: Personal health insurance provided.
Have an opportunity to develop skill in the future.
Have clear career development and promote to higher positions.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI