Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Build and maintain data pipelines and ETL solutions to ensure data is available and accessible to stakeholders

Work with stakeholders to understand their data requirements and design solutions that meet their needs

Collaborate with the team to develop and implement best practices for data integration and management

Adaptable to receive and/or integrate data from various sources into the company’s platforms, databases

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Competencies

SQL knowledge is a must. At least 1 year of working with the database using SQL

Familiar with BI tools, basic Python knowledge and AWS knowledge are preferable

English level: Pre-intermediate

Strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset

Ability to work cooperatively with others

Eager to learn and adapt quickly

Qualification and Experience Required

Bachelor's degree in information technology, or relevant majors.

The Data Engineer certification obtained is advanced

Minimum working experience: 1 year

Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation Period: 2 months with full salary during this time.

Free Course: Access to a unique Wall Street English course at no cost.

Multinational Environment: Experience working in a diverse, multinational setting.

Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave.

Health Insurance: Personal health insurance provided.

Have an opportunity to develop skill in the future.

Have clear career development and promote to higher positions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English

