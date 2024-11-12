Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Wall Street English
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
Wall Street English

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Wall Street English

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Build and maintain data pipelines and ETL solutions to ensure data is available and accessible to stakeholders
Work with stakeholders to understand their data requirements and design solutions that meet their needs
Collaborate with the team to develop and implement best practices for data integration and management
Adaptable to receive and/or integrate data from various sources into the company’s platforms, databases

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Required Competencies
SQL knowledge is a must. At least 1 year of working with the database using SQL
Familiar with BI tools, basic Python knowledge and AWS knowledge are preferable
English level: Pre-intermediate
Strong problem-solving skills and analytical mindset
Ability to work cooperatively with others
Eager to learn and adapt quickly
Qualification and Experience Required
Bachelor's degree in information technology, or relevant majors.
The Data Engineer certification obtained is advanced
Minimum working experience: 1 year

Tại Wall Street English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation Period: 2 months with full salary during this time.
Free Course: Access to a unique Wall Street English course at no cost.
Multinational Environment: Experience working in a diverse, multinational setting.
Annual Leave: 15 days of paid annual leave.
Health Insurance: Personal health insurance provided.
Have an opportunity to develop skill in the future.
Have clear career development and promote to higher positions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wall Street English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wall Street English

Wall Street English

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 21 Lê Quý Đôn, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-engineer-thu-nhap-10-15-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job246232
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ QUỐC TẾ LANGMASTER
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KIN KIN LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CUNG ỨNG NHÂN LỰC CYC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
LANGUAGE TALENT SOLUTIONS
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 88 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HARICO GLOBAL
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH HARICO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HARICO GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CLOUD ACE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM
30 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Wall Street English
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
2,000 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Automotive R&D Center In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1200 Triệu Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Meyer Việt Nam
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer RMIT University Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RMIT University Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CST Industries, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CST Industries, INC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
1,500 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Avery Dennison Vietnam
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD Petroleum Offshore Trading And Services Joint Stock Company
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp (CNI)
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1000 - 2000 Triệu Công ty TNHH Aden Services (Việt Nam)
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 16 Triệu Persolkelly Vietnam
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer TIKI Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TIKI Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu Obayashi Viet Nam Corporation – Hanoi Branch Office
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
1,000 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Teamwork Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Teamwork Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Yinson Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Access Professional Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Access Professional Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận MiTek Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm