Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH M.j Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview

• A Services Sales Engineer combines technical knowledge with sales skills to provide services to customers in industries such as Oil & Gas, Semiconductor, Petrochemical, Manufacturing, construction. Their primary role is to understand customer needs, promote services and solutions, and secure service contracts. They act as a bridge between customers and the company's service delivery teams, ensuring technical specifications are met and service quality is maintained.

• Understands the policies and quality goals of Swagelok Vietnam and the department, and works proactively to achieve them.

• Acquires wide-ranging knowledge of Swagelok products and services as well as industry/application knowledge, understands market trends, and takes responsibility for activities, sales and appropriate profits in line with sales targets.

• In addition to providing improved customer satisfaction and higher-quality service with an understanding of the value of Swagelok, contributes to sales and profit growth company-wide through operational efficiency improvements and cost reductions.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Customer Engagement and Relationship Building:

o Build and execute the business plan to grow services sales to applications where solutions selling is applicable, including but not limit services (Custom Solutions, Field and engineering services, etc.) for assembly/installation of gas supply