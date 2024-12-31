Tuyển Cloud Engineer CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 7 Đường Gò Ô Môi, Phường Phú Thuận, Quận 7, Tp.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Perform daily patrol inspection at site and report to the related department for any issues that need to be rectified
• Handle official inspection and testing at each stage
• Update and control quality checklist on timely manner
• Ensure that all inspection information is uploaded to the system on a daily basis
• Prepare regular training section for the production team to reduce repeated mistakes
• Responsible for LQC team activity at production line
• Attend seatrial and commissioning system
• Overseas business trip (optional)
• Assist QC Supervisor for support other model in case of needed
• Assist to complete any reasonable task assigned by the Quality Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good in communication skill
• Industrial engineer
• Technical mindset
Tại CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI