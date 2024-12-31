Tuyển Cloud Engineer CORSAIR MARINE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Perform daily patrol inspection at site and report to the related department for any issues that need to be rectified

• Handle official inspection and testing at each stage

• Update and control quality checklist on timely manner

• Ensure that all inspection information is uploaded to the system on a daily basis

• Prepare regular training section for the production team to reduce repeated mistakes

• Responsible for LQC team activity at production line

• Attend seatrial and commissioning system

• Overseas business trip (optional)

• Assist QC Supervisor for support other model in case of needed

• Assist to complete any reasonable task assigned by the Quality Manager