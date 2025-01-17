Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
Mức lương
600 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD
- Keep track of incoming RFQ’s and contact customers regarding running quotations.
- Make product cost and price calculations in ERP and work out cost breakdowns for pricing purposes.
- Make basic BOM’s in support of calculation activities.
Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University degree in Mechanical engineering with a minimum of 3 years of experience in metal, plastic, and assembly, or an equivalent College degree with 5 years of relevant experience.
- Strong in technical problem solving, keeping overview, prioritization, communication.
- Strong in drawing, math, material science, process development.
- Structured and precise.
- Fluent in English and Vietnamese.
- Strong in technical problem solving, keeping overview, prioritization, communication.
- Strong in drawing, math, material science, process development.
- Structured and precise.
- Fluent in English and Vietnamese.
Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI