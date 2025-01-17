Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Cloud Engineer

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Mức lương
600 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD

- Keep track of incoming RFQ’s and contact customers regarding running quotations.
- Make product cost and price calculations in ERP and work out cost breakdowns for pricing purposes.
- Make basic BOM’s in support of calculation activities.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree in Mechanical engineering with a minimum of 3 years of experience in metal, plastic, and assembly, or an equivalent College degree with 5 years of relevant experience.
- Strong in technical problem solving, keeping overview, prioritization, communication.
- Strong in drawing, math, material science, process development.
- Structured and precise.
- Fluent in English and Vietnamese.

Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 19th, Indochina Park Tower, No. 4 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

