Tuyển Cloud Engineer ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Mức lương 600 - 800 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD

- Keep track of incoming RFQ’s and contact customers regarding running quotations.

- Make product cost and price calculations in ERP and work out cost breakdowns for pricing purposes.

- Make basic BOM’s in support of calculation activities.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University degree in Mechanical engineering with a minimum of 3 years of experience in metal, plastic, and assembly, or an equivalent College degree with 5 years of relevant experience.

- Strong in technical problem solving, keeping overview, prioritization, communication.

- Strong in drawing, math, material science, process development.

- Structured and precise.

- Fluent in English and Vietnamese.

Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

