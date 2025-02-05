Tuyển Cloud Engineer Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. SPECIFIC ACCOUNTABILITIES:
• Correspondence to get booking instructions from Oversea / Shipping requests from customers.
• Booking space with carriers, then follow up booking until cargo arrived destination.
• Send booking confirmation to customer and flight schedule to Customer/Overseas.
• Issue HAWB to customer and MAWB to Airlines.
• Send Pre-alert to Overseas/Customer.
• Tracking and tracing cargo and keep Customers / Overseas updated if any changes in initial flight schedule.
• Settle claims about cargo delay, loss, missing, damage … from customers or related parties
• Make claims about cargo delay, loss, missing, damage … to carriers and other concerned parties
• Issue invoice and reserve cost for shipment.
• Cooperate with carriers to check rate before sending booking.
• Monitor Schenker onsite to properly receiving cargo avoid missing assignment flight.
• Correspond with airlines for any change in the booking and request extend cut off time if cargo late delivery.
• Sending report to customers as per requested.
• Correspondence with Schenker IT for any system problem.
• Update information into customer’s system or airlines’ system as requested.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
According to company's policy
