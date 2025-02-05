Tuyển Cloud Engineer Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. SPECIFIC ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Correspondence to get booking instructions from Oversea / Shipping requests from customers.

• Booking space with carriers, then follow up booking until cargo arrived destination.

• Send booking confirmation to customer and flight schedule to Customer/Overseas.

• Issue HAWB to customer and MAWB to Airlines.

• Send Pre-alert to Overseas/Customer.

• Tracking and tracing cargo and keep Customers / Overseas updated if any changes in initial flight schedule.

• Settle claims about cargo delay, loss, missing, damage … from customers or related parties

• Make claims about cargo delay, loss, missing, damage … to carriers and other concerned parties

• Issue invoice and reserve cost for shipment.

• Cooperate with carriers to check rate before sending booking.

• Monitor Schenker onsite to properly receiving cargo avoid missing assignment flight.

• Correspond with airlines for any change in the booking and request extend cut off time if cargo late delivery.

• Sending report to customers as per requested.

• Correspondence with Schenker IT for any system problem.

• Update information into customer’s system or airlines’ system as requested.