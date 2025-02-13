Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced male or female to join our team as a Sr Field Service Engineer. The ultimate goal is to drive a successful service that improves customer satisfaction, increases retention and brings in opportunities.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Providing regular customer support, On-site visit and remote session trouble shootings, installation, training & preventive maintenance on a daily basis within the country and overseas (when required)

• Leading the field service team in a small scale group within a country level for daily support arrangements and workload distributions

• Lead the local field service team for a regular internal alignments across local and overseas teams such as SME (Smart Matter Expert), Commercial, Development, and other team

• Responsible for providing consultations internally and externally for product knowledge as well as its solutions value

• Build & maintain good relationships and trust within the internal team as well as external customers

• Provide evaluation visit, close monitoring for pilot projects, and guide customer through development stages

• Become eyes & ears for the company, feedback insights for any threats and opportunities to related team

• Regular reporting and analysis for support and product improvement