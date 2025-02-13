Tuyển Cloud Engineer Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced male or female to join our team as a Sr Field Service Engineer. The ultimate goal is to drive a successful service that improves customer satisfaction, increases retention and brings in opportunities.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Providing regular customer support, On-site visit and remote session trouble shootings, installation, training & preventive maintenance on a daily basis within the country and overseas (when required)
• Leading the field service team in a small scale group within a country level for daily support arrangements and workload distributions
• Lead the local field service team for a regular internal alignments across local and overseas teams such as SME (Smart Matter Expert), Commercial, Development, and other team
• Responsible for providing consultations internally and externally for product knowledge as well as its solutions value
• Build & maintain good relationships and trust within the internal team as well as external customers
• Provide evaluation visit, close monitoring for pilot projects, and guide customer through development stages
• Become eyes & ears for the company, feedback insights for any threats and opportunities to related team
• Regular reporting and analysis for support and product improvement
Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
