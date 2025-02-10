Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
- Hà Nội: 7th Floor, FPT Tower, no. 10 Pham Van Bach Street, Dich Vong ward, Cau Giay district, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD
- Work closely with Product Owner and team leader to understand and implement business functionality.
- Take part in project FPT Cloud Management Platform which help customers manage their resources (Virtual Server, Users, Permission and Networks) on FPT OpenStack.
- Participate in design user interactions on web pages, develop servers and databases for functionality and code.
- Ensure that applications perform consistently and optimally under varying amounts of load and stress.
- Implement security measures to protect sensitive information.
- Take part in review and test process (develop unit test, automation test or create test cases for system test) to ensure product quality of code and technical document.
- Troubleshoot, debug web application with a fast and accurate a resolution.
- Guide and mentor junior developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure that team following best practices.
- Create necessary technical document like SRS, SDD or User manual document if be required.
- Keep up with new trends and best practices in technology.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud
