Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH FPT Smart Cloud làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD

- Work closely with Product Owner and team leader to understand and implement business functionality.

- Take part in project FPT Cloud Management Platform which help customers manage their resources (Virtual Server, Users, Permission and Networks) on FPT OpenStack.

- Participate in design user interactions on web pages, develop servers and databases for functionality and code.

- Ensure that applications perform consistently and optimally under varying amounts of load and stress.

- Implement security measures to protect sensitive information.

- Take part in review and test process (develop unit test, automation test or create test cases for system test) to ensure product quality of code and technical document.

- Troubleshoot, debug web application with a fast and accurate a resolution.

- Guide and mentor junior developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure that team following best practices.

- Create necessary technical document like SRS, SDD or User manual document if be required.

- Keep up with new trends and best practices in technology.