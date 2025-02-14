Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

The Software Development team within the Strategy & Innovation Office is searching for experienced QC Engineers (Manual Tester) to join our team. You will generate insights that will guide product (physical and tech) development and operational excellence and for our customers. Software will be the core of what we do, and your work will have a direct impact on decision making and strategy for our team. You will drive the technology enablement vision, strategy, and delivery of infrastructure and applications that touch our suppliers, partners, employees, and consumers. With the ambition of building a society brimming with teamwork, we would like to expand our testing team, and that’s why we need you: SOFTWARE QC ENGINEER. As a Software QC Engineer, you will have the opportunity to work with a large-scale systems.

1. Responsibilities:

• Understand project documents

• Analyze users’ stories and/use cases/requirements for validity and feasibility

• Review test plan document and actively provide feedback on the task assignment

• Develop test cases and preparing test data

• Perform testing of web based and mobile applications.

• Report and tracking bugs found and test results

• Communicate issues to the supervisor in timely manner

• Collaborate closely with other team members and departments

• Accurately complete and submits status reports in a timely manner to supervisor