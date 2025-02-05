Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2,000 - 3 USD

Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Mức lương
2,000 - 3 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3 USD

Provide guidance to less experience peers in executing cloud related tasks
Provide consultancy to business users, engineering team, and vendors in the best practices of deploy application on cloud platform.
Work with engineering teams and vendors to provide inputs in design of the architecture from operationalization perspective
Develops tools, scripts and frameworks that drive effectiveness and eciency in automation, monitoring and management of large-scale cloud environments
Work with Enterprise Architect to conduct compliance assessment to endorse deployment as go-ahead to the target environments
Work with change management team to create an auditable, monitored, and incident responsive CI/CD pipeline with gated approval workow and release tracking to continuous build, test, integration, and deployment for security control, applications & platforms to be compliance with Landing Zone Specication
Work with Security & Governance team to deploy services/resources/workload to compliance with Cloud Security Posture Management
Create/Develop/Test an automated validation structure on the provisioned assets, security controls, access control, governance processes, and compliance validation Create/Develop/Test the deployment of monitoring, metrics, and logging systems per application needs
Create/Develop/Test enterprise level templatized cloud components include VM, web stacks, database, security tools, networking/environment conguration for reusability.
Create/Develop/Test Business Continuity and DR plan
Cloud Operation] Manage, Collect, Visualize, Analyse and Diagnostics on Metrics, Logs & Events
[Cloud Operation] Responds, troubleshoots operational issues and resolve production alerts
[Cloud Operation] Manage Inventory, Capacity, billing/tag
Continuous testing and delivery practices
Infra as code for IaaS/PaaS provisioning in compliance with Landing Zone Specication
Conguration Management on IaaS/PaaS
Policy As a Code as the enterprise guardrail in compliance, security and risk mitigation, in collaboration with Cloud Security Engineer
Revision/Version/Source Control System Pipeline Monitoring
DevOps Automation Tools to support engineering team in improving the CI/CD deployment pipeline
Enterprise Container Registry as the entry point of deployment into Cloud Landing Zone

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Azure Cloud skills. AWS will be added advantage.
Experience of working in an Agile/Scrum environment is added advantage.
Firm grasp of networking fundamentals such as DNS, HTTP, TCP/IP and etc;
Understanding RMIT and industry generally accepted compliance and corresponding implementation in cloud.
Technical writing skills for documenting environments and procedures.
Architecture artifacts diagramming and documentation is added advantage.
Knowledge of Cloud Well-Architected Framework, industry standards and best practices on IaaS/PaaS
Knowledge of Application deployment on Containerization Technology
Knowledge of unifying operationalization of hybrid cloud environment
Knowledge of Cloud IAM, Cloud Security and Cloud Governance in term of resources consistency, deployment eciency, identity management, and cost management
Deep knowledge of declarative programming in Infra as code, not limiting to Azure ARM, AWS
CloudFormation, Terraform.
Deep knowledge of automation services to implement the discipline of DevOps, not limiting to
Azure DevOps, Jenkins, Git
Experience with test-driven development frameworks for application and infrastructure code
Strong scripting skills - Powershell, Cloud CLI, Bash, Perl and etc.
Strong practical Linux & Windows-based system administration in Cloud environment.
[Cloud Operation] Understanding of application and infra logs, visualization, analytics, diagnostics, reporting/dashboarding, and improvement
[Cloud Operation] Understanding of tagging, and its implication
English: Fluent

Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary
Full support for PC/Laptop working equipment....
Paying insurance according to Vietnam's labor law (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance)
12 days of leave/year and bonuses on other holidays of the year (1/1, 30/4-1/5; 2/9, 8/3, 20/10...), birthdays; Trade union expenses for visits on filial piety, joy and sickness occasions;
Parking allowances;
Lunch allowance, in addition to telephone and travel allowances depending on some positions and ranks;
Periodic health check-up 1 time/year Vacation travel 1 time/year.
Organize periodic teambuilding, birthday celebrations, team lunches, etc.
Happy hours every month, free snacks, fruits, drinks.
To be trained and cultivated not only professional knowledge and soft skills but also team management and project management skills through general internal training sessions organized by the Training Department or training sessions of their own departments;
Professional, young, dynamic working environment, many opportunities for promotion
A team of talented and experienced engineers and employees Work with major partners
Review of annual salary increase (2 times/year)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tòa A, 47 Nguyễn Tuân, Thanh xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

