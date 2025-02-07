Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường

Mức lương
Từ 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô C23A, Đường số 11, KCN Hiệp Phước, Xã Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhà Bè, Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD

1. Safety
· Promote and manage a safe working environment that results in attaining the group target of ZERO accidents. Specifically, to ensure that safe working conditions are designed and standardized into any changes in working practices.
· Do the SMAT, OSA, EMAT every month.
· To do risk reduction project to improve plant risk score
2. Plant performance
· To work with production team, maintenance team, PQC, Automation team to improve productivity, quality, machine reliability and line speed.
· Develop standard maintenance procedure, workflow for maintenance and repair equipment and die set
· To research, design, develop, manufacture mechanical parts, equipment and die set.
· Project management related to innovation project, automation project at plant to meet deadline and effective budget.
· Keeping up to date with the latest drawing regulations
3. WCM
To support reliability pillar, join in PM project
4. Other job will be assigned by line manager.

Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường

Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Hiệp Phước, Nhà Bè, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

