Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty CP Công Nghiệp Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô C23A, Đường số 11, KCN Hiệp Phước, Xã Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhà Bè, Hồ Chí Minh
1. Safety
· Promote and manage a safe working environment that results in attaining the group target of ZERO accidents. Specifically, to ensure that safe working conditions are designed and standardized into any changes in working practices.
· Do the SMAT, OSA, EMAT every month.
· To do risk reduction project to improve plant risk score
2. Plant performance
· To work with production team, maintenance team, PQC, Automation team to improve productivity, quality, machine reliability and line speed.
· Develop standard maintenance procedure, workflow for maintenance and repair equipment and die set
· To research, design, develop, manufacture mechanical parts, equipment and die set.
· Project management related to innovation project, automation project at plant to meet deadline and effective budget.
· Keeping up to date with the latest drawing regulations
3. WCM
To support reliability pillar, join in PM project
4. Other job will be assigned by line manager.
