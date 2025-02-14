Tuyển Cloud Engineer NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Report to: Customer Service Manager

Purpose:

• Conduct testing of new products and evaluate performance during customer factory visits.

• Investigate and address issues related to bottle blowing at customer sites.

• Respond to and resolve customer complaints while maintaining strong communication to ensure customer satisfaction.

Main duties:

1. Product Testing and Evaluation:

Participate in testing new product developments, focusing on their performance and suitability for customer needs.

Visit customer factories to observe and evaluate bottle-blowing operations, ensuring proper functionality and product quality.

2. Customer Complaint Resolution:

Act as the primary contact point for receiving and responding to customer complaints about product quality and service.

Collaborate with plant teams to investigate and resolve complaints effectively.

Identify and confirm root causes of product defects in coordination with relevant departments, ensuring corrective actions are taken to prevent recurrence.