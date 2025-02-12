Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1200 Triệu

Mức lương 600 - 1200 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: B1/7 Nguyễn Hữu Trí, Khu phố 2, Thị Trấn Tân Túc, Huyện Bình Chánh, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 1200 Triệu

• Design of mechanical machinery and its components (overview, construction, and equipment)

• Basic hydraulic system design (open circuit, closed circuit)

• 2D drawing separation and 3D design

• Investigate and enhance the company's current items to raise production costs and quality.

• Control the progress of design, processing, assembly, purchasing, evaluate the level of work completed compared to the plan to meet the project progress and product quality.

• Monitor, direct, and resolve issues that come up during the plant assembly process. Complete additional work as directed by superiors.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1200 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3 years or more of experience (Priority given to those with experience in industrial machine design)

• University graduate in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics

• Basic knowledge of machine parts, material strength, tolerances, hydraulic and pneumatic systems

• Proficient in 3D drawing software: SolidWorks

• Understand the principles of machining Lathes, milling machines, sheet metal, etc.

• Understand the principles of quality control

• Skills in planning and implementing according to schedule.

Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Alubend VietNam

