Tuyển Cloud Engineer SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Partake projects with Sale-Engineering, Service-Engineering and Manufacturing team to consult customer on any relevant/ required information for Custom's specify industrial application, Manufacturing progress

• All tasks are required to reports to supervisor, tasks should be kept track and must in details and clear.

• Provide products' technical support to all departments

• Responsible for translating all product's description in details, and adaquately for customer declaration

• Responsible for communicating between Departments and factory

• Responsible for providing guidline for products' repair, servicing, overhauling.etc..

• Provide products' Construction Drawings, Outline Drawings, Part Drawings.

• Demonstrate ability to understand products construction, gears mechanism, coupling mechanism etc..

• Demonstrate ability to analyse and assessing, troubleshoot faulty products to provide adaquate solution

• Demonstrate knowledge about Industrial transmission, electrical induction motor, inverter etc..

• Demonstrate knowledge about industrial standards, guidelines, national regulation

• Analysing products' BOM, provide adaquate parts, quanity, materials

• Applicants should have good willing to lear atttitude, positive think, critical think, pay attetion to details.

• Applicants should have goood knowledge about CAM/CAD software eg solid work, inventor. etc..

• Applicants should have good knowledge about PLC, Electrical Components, Electrical Schematic.etc..

• Applicants should be able to work independently, or ability to communicate and work affectively with other team-members.