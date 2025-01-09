Tuyển Cloud Engineer SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Partake projects with Sale-Engineering, Service-Engineering and Manufacturing team to consult customer on any relevant/ required information for Custom's specify industrial application, Manufacturing progress
• All tasks are required to reports to supervisor, tasks should be kept track and must in details and clear.
• Provide products' technical support to all departments
• Responsible for translating all product's description in details, and adaquately for customer declaration
• Responsible for communicating between Departments and factory
• Responsible for providing guidline for products' repair, servicing, overhauling.etc..
• Provide products' Construction Drawings, Outline Drawings, Part Drawings.
• Demonstrate ability to understand products construction, gears mechanism, coupling mechanism etc..
• Demonstrate ability to analyse and assessing, troubleshoot faulty products to provide adaquate solution
• Demonstrate knowledge about Industrial transmission, electrical induction motor, inverter etc..
• Demonstrate knowledge about industrial standards, guidelines, national regulation
• Analysing products' BOM, provide adaquate parts, quanity, materials
• Applicants should have good willing to lear atttitude, positive think, critical think, pay attetion to details.
• Applicants should have goood knowledge about CAM/CAD software eg solid work, inventor. etc..
• Applicants should have good knowledge about PLC, Electrical Components, Electrical Schematic.etc..
• Applicants should be able to work independently, or ability to communicate and work affectively with other team-members.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SM - Cyclo (Việt Nam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI