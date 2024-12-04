Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ngãi:

- Số 01, đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp VSIP, Tịnh Phong , Huyện Sơn Tịnh , Quảng Ngãi, Việt Nam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
JOB SUMMARY
The role of this full-time position is to provide high quality documentation creation & management
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements
Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience
Write easy-to-understand user interface text, online help and developer guides
Create tutorials to help end-users use a variety of applications
Analyze existing and potential content, focusing on reuse and single-sourcing opportunities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
Education:
University degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent preferred
Knowledge of:
Internet, Email, Microsoft office, software programs, system.
Proven working experience in technical writing of software documentation
Ability to deliver high quality documentation paying attention to detail
Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures
Excellent written skills in English
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
Basic familiarity with software development
MENTAL & PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORKING CONDITIONS
Mental Effort
Good teamwork spirit, responsibility, self-motivated, patient and comprehensive.
Physical Requirements
Healthy
Working Conditions
General office environment.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Chế độ thưởng
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1 đường số 1 Xã Tịnh Phong Sơn Tịnh, Quảng Ngãi

