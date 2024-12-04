Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture
- Quảng Ngãi:
- Số 01, đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp VSIP, Tịnh Phong , Huyện Sơn Tịnh , Quảng Ngãi, Việt Nam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
JOB SUMMARY
The role of this full-time position is to provide high quality documentation creation & management
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements
Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience
Write easy-to-understand user interface text, online help and developer guides
Create tutorials to help end-users use a variety of applications
Analyze existing and potential content, focusing on reuse and single-sourcing opportunities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
Education:
University degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent preferred
Knowledge of:
Internet, Email, Microsoft office, software programs, system.
Proven working experience in technical writing of software documentation
Ability to deliver high quality documentation paying attention to detail
Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures
Excellent written skills in English
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
Basic familiarity with software development
MENTAL & PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORKING CONDITIONS
Mental Effort
Good teamwork spirit, responsibility, self-motivated, patient and comprehensive.
Physical Requirements
Healthy
Working Conditions
General office environment.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Chế độ thưởng
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI