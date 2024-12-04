Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture làm việc tại Quảng Ngãi thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Ngãi: - Số 01, đường số 01, Khu công nghiệp VSIP, Tịnh Phong , Huyện Sơn Tịnh , Quảng Ngãi, Việt Nam, Thành phố Quảng Ngãi

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

JOB SUMMARY

The role of this full-time position is to provide high quality documentation creation & management

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements

Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience

Write easy-to-understand user interface text, online help and developer guides

Create tutorials to help end-users use a variety of applications

Analyze existing and potential content, focusing on reuse and single-sourcing opportunities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education:

University degree in Computer Science, Engineering or equivalent preferred

Knowledge of:

Internet, Email, Microsoft office, software programs, system.

Proven working experience in technical writing of software documentation

Ability to deliver high quality documentation paying attention to detail

Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures

Excellent written skills in English

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Basic familiarity with software development

MENTAL & PHYSICAL DEMANDS/WORKING CONDITIONS

Mental Effort

Good teamwork spirit, responsibility, self-motivated, patient and comprehensive.

Physical Requirements

Healthy

Working Conditions

General office environment.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop

Chế độ bảo hiểm

Chế độ thưởng

Đào tạo

Tăng lương

Công tác phí

Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Millennium Furniture

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin