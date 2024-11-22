Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 14 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 85 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

- Communicate with customers via the chatbox on Etsy, Shopify, email, receive calls

- Answer customers' inquiries and requests, resolve issues and deliver excellent customer experiences to all customers

- Communicate, and handle shipments with facilities in the US

- Manage and update daily inventory from the US warehouse, follow-up and update the status of containers coming to the US monthly

- Relevant tasks that are assigned by the CS supervisor

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Live in HCMC

- Good English writing is a must (100% of customers are native speakers)

- Be able to swift shifts if needed

- Experience: At least 1 year working in the Customer Service field

- Previous experience in the furniture industry is an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Probation for up to 2 months

- Lunch support

- Working facility support

- Young, artistic environment with music playing freely in the office, supportive boss

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin