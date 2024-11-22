Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 85 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu

- Communicate with customers via the chatbox on Etsy, Shopify, email, receive calls
- Answer customers' inquiries and requests, resolve issues and deliver excellent customer experiences to all customers
- Communicate, and handle shipments with facilities in the US
- Manage and update daily inventory from the US warehouse, follow-up and update the status of containers coming to the US monthly
- Relevant tasks that are assigned by the CS supervisor

Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Live in HCMC
- Good English writing is a must (100% of customers are native speakers)
- Be able to swift shifts if needed
- Experience: At least 1 year working in the Customer Service field
- Previous experience in the furniture industry is an advantage

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Probation for up to 2 months
- Lunch support
- Working facility support
- Young, artistic environment with music playing freely in the office, supportive boss

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Zone A, Park 7, Vinhomes Central Park, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-service-thu-nhap-10-14-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job255072
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH YAKULT VN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN ERA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất