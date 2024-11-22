Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Mức lương
10 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 85 Tân Cảng, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu
- Communicate with customers via the chatbox on Etsy, Shopify, email, receive calls
- Answer customers' inquiries and requests, resolve issues and deliver excellent customer experiences to all customers
- Communicate, and handle shipments with facilities in the US
- Manage and update daily inventory from the US warehouse, follow-up and update the status of containers coming to the US monthly
- Relevant tasks that are assigned by the CS supervisor
Với Mức Lương 10 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Live in HCMC
- Good English writing is a must (100% of customers are native speakers)
- Be able to swift shifts if needed
- Experience: At least 1 year working in the Customer Service field
- Previous experience in the furniture industry is an advantage
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Probation for up to 2 months
- Lunch support
- Working facility support
- Young, artistic environment with music playing freely in the office, supportive boss
