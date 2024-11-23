Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Mức lương
9 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu
Capture customer requirements, answer product and service questions; and suggest information about other products and services.
Coordinate with the Tech Support team to deploy services for customers.
Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.
Collect customer reviews about service quality.
Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in English speaking and writing skills: Ielts 6.0 or Toeic 750
Self-study, independent work, and good teamwork skills
Willing to engage in more work shifts
Experience in customer service, basic IT knowledge, and an e-commerce website is an advantage.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income: Basic Salary: 9.000.000 - 15.000.000 VND/month + Bonus KPI + Allowance
Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results.
Computers are available or a depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop/month. The monthly parking fee is covered.
Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance.
Improve English skills: Writing and reading.
Enhance communication skills and presentation skills
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
