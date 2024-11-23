Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Mức lương
9 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

Capture customer requirements, answer product and service questions; and suggest information about other products and services.
Coordinate with the Tech Support team to deploy services for customers.
Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.
Collect customer reviews about service quality.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in English speaking and writing skills: Ielts 6.0 or Toeic 750
Self-study, independent work, and good teamwork skills
Willing to engage in more work shifts
Experience in customer service, basic IT knowledge, and an e-commerce website is an advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: Basic Salary: 9.000.000 - 15.000.000 VND/month + Bonus KPI + Allowance
Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results.
Computers are available or a depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop/month. The monthly parking fee is covered.
Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance.
Improve English skills: Writing and reading.
Enhance communication skills and presentation skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 56 Tố Hữu, Tòa Lilama10, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

