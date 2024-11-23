Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc

Capture customer requirements, answer product and service questions; and suggest information about other products and services.

Coordinate with the Tech Support team to deploy services for customers.

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints.

Collect customer reviews about service quality.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Proficient in English speaking and writing skills: Ielts 6.0 or Toeic 750

Self-study, independent work, and good teamwork skills

Willing to engage in more work shifts

Experience in customer service, basic IT knowledge, and an e-commerce website is an advantage.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: Basic Salary: 9.000.000 - 15.000.000 VND/month + Bonus KPI + Allowance

Receive a satisfactory salary based on actual working performance. Flexible pay raises for good working results.

Computers are available or a depreciation cost of VND200,000 is provided for a personal laptop/month. The monthly parking fee is covered.

Bonus for Tet holidays, 13th-month salary, and good performance.

Improve English skills: Writing and reading.

Enhance communication skills and presentation skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

