Tuyển Customer Success Coats Phong Phu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Role Purpose

- Take responsibility for the entire journey of the customer when dealing with Coats. Be the single point of contact for the customer from the point of receiving the order to the goods being invoiced.

- Ensure a seamless interaction with the customer across a multitude of channels and platforms whilst coordinating with all internal stakeholders such as planning, warehouse and distribution and so on, in order to keep fine-tuning and improving the overall customer experience.

- Proactively manage the business process on behalf of the customer to ensure there are no delays caused by the internal process regarding, documentation, packaging and billing requirements.

- Maximize the sales to customers with the help of pull forwards, proactive upselling and product substitutions.

- Build relationships with the customer to gather insight into forecasting, buying trends and stock levels in order to participate in the demand planning process for the customers.

Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities

- Handle sales orders as per company policies, procedures and sales contracts with customers:

• Receive and input orders into system (non- eComm orders)

• Contact the customer and confirm orders (non-eComm orders)