Tuyển Customer Success Nano Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6 Toà nhà D, Nhà khách La Thành, Số 226 Vạn Phúc, Phường Liễu Giai Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam., Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Here’s what you will do day-to-day

Manage and oversee the full project portfolio from initiation to completion, including the development of business cases, project planning, resource management, and deliverables.

Proactively coordinate between internal teams and third parties/vendors/partners to develop project plans and ensure precise and efficient execution.

Closely monitor project progress, ensuring projects are completed on time, within scope, and in compliance with the established budget.

Oversee resource availability and allocation, and develop optimal resource usage plans.

Evaluate project performance, provide regular status reports, propose improvements, and deliver presentations to stakeholders.

Create and maintain comprehensive, detailed, and accurate project documentation.

Identify, manage, and mitigate risks throughout the project lifecycle, while promptly informing stakeholders about potential risks.

Establish and maintain clear project expectations, while coordinating and managing relationships with team members and stakeholders to ensure effective collaboration and optimal outcomes.

Manage sales activities and upsell opportunities within assigned projects.

Oversee the execution and delivery of projects specifically based in Hanoi.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Here\'s who we are looking for

Bachelor\'s Degree or equivalent

At least 3-5 years of experience in end-to-end project execution as Customer Success/Project Manager/ Sales Manager/Account Manager role, preferably in B2B, HRM system.

Comfort with a fast-paced environment and changing requirements

You are a detail-oriented and goal-driven person

An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans

Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills

Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project and Microsoft Planner

Hands-on experience with project management tools

Tại Nano Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Here’s what we offer

Salary: competitive, negotiable and salary review twice a year

Can withdraw salary flexibly by using Vui App

Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options

Casual dress code and working time from 9 AM to 6 PM (Monday to Friday)

Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting

Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill

Annual personal health check, PTI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance

Gift / cash bonus on Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival…..)

Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party….

Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga….

Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission

Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nano Technologies

