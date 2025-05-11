Tuyển Customer Success Nano Technologies làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nano Technologies
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
Nano Technologies

Customer Success

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại Nano Technologies

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6 Toà nhà D, Nhà khách La Thành, Số 226 Vạn Phúc, Phường Liễu Giai Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam., Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Here’s what you will do day-to-day
Manage and oversee the full project portfolio from initiation to completion, including the development of business cases, project planning, resource management, and deliverables.
Proactively coordinate between internal teams and third parties/vendors/partners to develop project plans and ensure precise and efficient execution.
Closely monitor project progress, ensuring projects are completed on time, within scope, and in compliance with the established budget.
Oversee resource availability and allocation, and develop optimal resource usage plans.
Evaluate project performance, provide regular status reports, propose improvements, and deliver presentations to stakeholders.
Create and maintain comprehensive, detailed, and accurate project documentation.
Identify, manage, and mitigate risks throughout the project lifecycle, while promptly informing stakeholders about potential risks.
Establish and maintain clear project expectations, while coordinating and managing relationships with team members and stakeholders to ensure effective collaboration and optimal outcomes.
Manage sales activities and upsell opportunities within assigned projects.
Oversee the execution and delivery of projects specifically based in Hanoi.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Here\'s who we are looking for
Bachelor\'s Degree or equivalent
At least 3-5 years of experience in end-to-end project execution as Customer Success/Project Manager/ Sales Manager/Account Manager role, preferably in B2B, HRM system.
Comfort with a fast-paced environment and changing requirements
You are a detail-oriented and goal-driven person
An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans
Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management
Strong client-facing and teamwork skills
Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project and Microsoft Planner
Hands-on experience with project management tools

Tại Nano Technologies Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Here’s what we offer
Salary: competitive, negotiable and salary review twice a year
Salary
Can withdraw salary flexibly by using Vui App
Yearly bonus: Attractive 13th month salary, performance-based bonus and stock options
Yearly bonus
Casual dress code and working time from 9 AM to 6 PM (Monday to Friday)
9 AM to 6 PM
Supportive and feedback-driven start-up setting
Supportive and feedback-driven
Opportunities for professional training / sharing on jobs and skill
professional training / sharing
Annual personal health check, PTI Insurance for employees and families beside Medical Insurance
PTI Insurance
Gift / cash bonus on Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-term festival…..)
Gift / cash bonus
Annual team building activity, Year End Party, monthly happy hour and birthday party….
Sport club and fund for gym, swimming, yoga….
Sport club and fund
Opportunities to work on anything you believe will help our mission
Opportunities
Chances to work with smart & value-driven colleagues from top tech firms in Vietnam (Uber, ZaloPay, Five9, VinID, Focal Labs,...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nano Technologies

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nano Technologies

Nano Technologies

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 6, Block D La Thanh Hotel, 226 Van Phuc St, Lieu Giai Ward, Ba Dinh District, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

