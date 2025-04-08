Tuyển Customer Success United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Customer Success United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

United Insurance Company Of Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/05/2025
United Insurance Company Of Vietnam

Customer Success

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Head Office, Hanoi Tungshing Square, 2 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:
Achieve the premium targets via new business, renewal business, customer services activities.
Job Responsibilities:
• Explore new prospects, new businesses on assigned insurance classes / lines (commercial, cargo, travel…) via proper channels.
• Refer to Underwriting Department to prepare and set up quotation with proper terms and conditions.
• Prepare quotation and negotiate with clients.
• Follow-up and manage outstanding premium of assigned accounts.
• Proceed renewal business and cross selling to achieve renewal premium targets.
• Maintain client database and profile, respond and support all client\'s requests regarding the covers of insurance contract.
• Initiate and maintain customer service activities, clients visits...to improve customer trust and loyalty.
• Cooperate with relevant departments in claim handling, risk survey, loss control and other customer services activities for clients.
• Others tasks as required by Line Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

United Insurance Company Of Vietnam

United Insurance Company Of Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 11F, Hanoi Tung Shing Square, 2 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-success-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job349548
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel IDC Pro Company
Tuyển Customer Success Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel IDC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển Customer Success BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Customer Success FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 17/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Tuyển Customer Success Orient Express Container Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Orient Express Container Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 5 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Dapdance
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐI CHUNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐI CHUNG
Trên 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Page Group Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Page Group Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success KCN Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,500 USD KCN Vietnam
500 - 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dầu Nhờn Idemitsu Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Pixelz Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pixelz Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Vinno Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Vinno Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Eusu Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Eusu Logistics Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Gamma Interactive Inc. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Gamma Interactive Inc.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Inabata Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ken Logistics CO., LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success GemCommerce làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD GemCommerce
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1,000 USD True Platform
800 - 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Secomus
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HẬU CẦN EFEX ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ HẬU CẦN EFEX ASIA
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC ONK12 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC ONK12
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần HouseNow
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Eusu Logistics Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Eusu Logistics Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Pixelz Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Pixelz Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Insurance Company Of Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Customer Success CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm