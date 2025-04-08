Tuyển Customer Success United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

Achieve the premium targets via new business, renewal business, customer services activities.

Job Responsibilities:

• Explore new prospects, new businesses on assigned insurance classes / lines (commercial, cargo, travel…) via proper channels.

• Refer to Underwriting Department to prepare and set up quotation with proper terms and conditions.

• Prepare quotation and negotiate with clients.

• Follow-up and manage outstanding premium of assigned accounts.

• Proceed renewal business and cross selling to achieve renewal premium targets.

• Maintain client database and profile, respond and support all client\'s requests regarding the covers of insurance contract.

• Initiate and maintain customer service activities, clients visits...to improve customer trust and loyalty.

• Cooperate with relevant departments in claim handling, risk survey, loss control and other customer services activities for clients.

• Others tasks as required by Line Manager.