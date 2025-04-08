Tuyển Customer Success United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Customer Success Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam
- Hà Nội: Head Office, Hanoi Tungshing Square, 2 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Customer Success Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Purpose:
Achieve the premium targets via new business, renewal business, customer services activities.
Job Responsibilities:
• Explore new prospects, new businesses on assigned insurance classes / lines (commercial, cargo, travel…) via proper channels.
• Refer to Underwriting Department to prepare and set up quotation with proper terms and conditions.
• Prepare quotation and negotiate with clients.
• Follow-up and manage outstanding premium of assigned accounts.
• Proceed renewal business and cross selling to achieve renewal premium targets.
• Maintain client database and profile, respond and support all client\'s requests regarding the covers of insurance contract.
• Initiate and maintain customer service activities, clients visits...to improve customer trust and loyalty.
• Cooperate with relevant departments in claim handling, risk survey, loss control and other customer services activities for clients.
• Others tasks as required by Line Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại United Insurance Company Of Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
