Tuyển Đầu bếp New World Phú Quốc Resort (Kem Beach) làm việc tại Kiên Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Kiên Giang: - Huyện Phú Quốc - Kiên Giang, Huyện Phú Quốc

Mô Tả Công Việc Đầu bếp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Job Summary

To assist the Outlet Manager in ensuring that the outlet is managed efficiently according to the established concept statement, providing courteous, professional, efficient and flexible service at all times.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Other standard responsibilities

• Complies to the company policies.

• Works within all pre-set budgetary limits.

• Takes on other tasks in addition of the ones stated, in a reasonable framework.

• Develops and updates policies and manuals, as related to the division/department, for implementation in the field, while ensuring compliance to the same for consistency across the group.

• Actively participates in and leads recruitment and talent development for the division/department, to meet both current and future needs.

• Is a “brand ambassador” at all times and ensures brand integrity and clarity are always maintained.

• Models the company’s culture, vision, mission and core values at all times.

• Exercises responsible supervisory behavior at all times and positively representing the hotel team and Rosewood International.

• Understands and strictly adheres to Rules and Regulations established in the Employee Handbook and the hotel's policies concerning fire, hygiene, health and safety.

• Ensures high standards of personal presentation and grooming.

• Responds to changes in the Food and Beverage function as dictated by the industry, company and hotel.

• Attends training sessions and meetings as and when required.

• Carries out any other reasonable duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Tại New World Phú Quốc Resort (Kem Beach) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quyền lợi chỉ có ở Sun Group: Bảo hiểm Suncare, tận hưởng và thư giãn cùng với gia đình tại các hệ thống giải trí trong nước (Hòn Thơm/ Bà Nà/ Cáp treo Fansipan/ Sun World Da Nang Wonder...)

- Social Insurance as per Vietnamese Law

Được tham gia đầy đủ các loại bảo hiểm theo luật Việt Nam

- Holiday/ New Year bonus. 13th month salary

Thưởng nghỉ lễ/năm mới. Tháng lương thứ 13, theo qui định công ty.

12 đêm nghỉ dưỡng từ thương hiệu Rosewood.

- 12 comlimentary room nights worldwide

- Birthday Day

Ngày nghỉ trong tháng sinh nhật.

- Other benefits of Sun Group

Các quyền lợi khác của SunGroup

- Phụ cấp vùng Phú Quốc hàng tháng 882k/tháng.

Phu Quoc monthly allowance VND 882,000/month.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại New World Phú Quốc Resort (Kem Beach)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin