Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 9 - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Code, test, analyze and implement new applications and changes to existing applications

• Develop and maintain appropriate technical documentation including specifications, test conditions, test plans, test data, etc.

• Work with SAP consultants and business analysts to develop ABAP programs that meet defined business requirements.

• Work with business analysts and clients to understand business users' requirements for new ABAP reports, interfaces, enhancements, conversion programs and forms.

• With the BASIS team, aid in the application of OSS support notes to correct system problems.

• With the business analysts, aid in the documentation of all enhancements including comprehensive flowcharts, system configuration and business requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have 3 years in SAP ABAP

• Code, test, analyze and implement new applications and changes to existing applications.

• Develop and maintain appropriate technical documentation including specifications, test conditions, test plans, test data, etc.

• Work with SAP consultants and business analysts to develop ABAP programs that meet defined business requirements.

• Work with business analysts and clients to understand business users' requirements for new ABAP reports, interfaces, enhancements, conversion programs and forms.

• With the BASIS team, aid in the application of OSS support notes to correct system problems.

• With the business analysts, aid in the documentation of all enhancements including comprehensive flowcharts, system configuration and business requirements.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary, Commensurate with your position and contribution

• " FPT care" health insurance providaed by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company's policy and starts from May every year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin