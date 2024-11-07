Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Công nghệ thông tin khác CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Công nghệ thông tin khác

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ thông tin khác Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 9

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ thông tin khác Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Code, test, analyze and implement new applications and changes to existing applications
• Develop and maintain appropriate technical documentation including specifications, test conditions, test plans, test data, etc.
• Work with SAP consultants and business analysts to develop ABAP programs that meet defined business requirements.
• Work with business analysts and clients to understand business users' requirements for new ABAP reports, interfaces, enhancements, conversion programs and forms.
• With the BASIS team, aid in the application of OSS support notes to correct system problems.
• With the business analysts, aid in the documentation of all enhancements including comprehensive flowcharts, system configuration and business requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Have 3 years in SAP ABAP
• Code, test, analyze and implement new applications and changes to existing applications.
• Develop and maintain appropriate technical documentation including specifications, test conditions, test plans, test data, etc.
• Work with SAP consultants and business analysts to develop ABAP programs that meet defined business requirements.
• Work with business analysts and clients to understand business users' requirements for new ABAP reports, interfaces, enhancements, conversion programs and forms.
• With the BASIS team, aid in the application of OSS support notes to correct system problems.
• With the business analysts, aid in the documentation of all enhancements including comprehensive flowcharts, system configuration and business requirements.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Competitive salary, Commensurate with your position and contribution
• " FPT care" health insurance providaed by AON and is exclusive for FPT employees.
• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company's policy and starts from May every year
• International, dynamic, friendly working environment
• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17 P. Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job244198
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập 500 - 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Design thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Business Development thu nhập Tới 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Java Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NashTech
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
NashTech
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 20 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bắc Giang
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Còn 37 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG VÀ MỸ PHẨM ÂU CHÂU (ACFC CO., LTD)
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Còn 38 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Tiền Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ TÂM VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Còn 99 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân Viên Triển Khai thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Marketing thu nhập 500 - 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Design thu nhập 18 - 25 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tuyển Business Development thu nhập Tới 1.000 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Java Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NashTech
Tuyển Engineer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
NashTech
Hạn nộp: 28/02/2025
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Solution Architect thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập Trình Viên thu nhập 20 - 40 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bắc Giang
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Tuyển Trưởng Phòng Kinh Doanh thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN G-SUN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất