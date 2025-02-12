Tuyển Digital Marketing Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 24 Triệu

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
20 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 253 Đ. Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu

Develop and implement comprehensive digital marketing strategies across key e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, aligned with overall business objectives.
Manage and optimize paid media campaigns across various channels, including search, social, and display, to maximize ROI and achieve target KPIs, strong in Facebook Ads, Google Ads, TikTok Ads
Collaborate with external agencies to ensure seamless campaign execution and performance monitoring.
Work closely with account teams and clients to develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns that drive brand awareness and engagement.
Conduct in-depth data analysis using tools like Power BI, SQL, and Excel to identify trends, insights, and opportunities for optimization.
Develop and maintain accurate sales forecasts and inventory projections to ensure optimal stock levels and minimize out-of-stock situations.
Create and manage detailed media plans, budgets, and timelines.
Monitor and analyze competitor activities and industry trends to stay ahead of the curve.
Prepare regular performance reports and presentations to communicate key findings and recommendations to stakeholders.
Mentor and guide junior team members to foster their professional development.
Contribute to the development and implementation of new marketing initiatives and best practices.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor‘s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
3+ years of experience in digital marketing, with a strong focus on e-commerce.
Proven experience managing successful campaigns on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.
Extensive experience working with agencies.
Experience working with large brands and managing complex projects.
Strong analytical skills with proficiency in Power BI, SQL, and Excel.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
Strong understanding of e-commerce trends, best practices, and emerging technologies.
Experience in forecasting stock and developing inventory management strategies.
Proven ability to develop and execute effective media plans.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary with annual raises and promotion opportunities.
Biannual performance bonuses and a 13th-month salary.
Full insurance per Vietnamese Labor Law.
Employee engagement activities, Holiday bonuses, and gifts.
Multinational work environment with global clients and expert teams.
Opportunities to collaborate with leading companies and high-expertise regional/ global teams.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 và Tầng 10, Tòa nhà SCETPA, Số 19A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

