Tuyển Digital Marketing APL Logistics Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Business Development

• Monitor and evaluate sales and market data for a specific geographic region, producing reports that assist management in formulating strategy and identifying market opportunities.

• Develop and execute business development plans to identify, evaluate, and structure key transactions, ensuring maximum value throughout the product life cycle.

• Attend external visits to clients and prospects and conduct business development activities outside of the APLL office.

• Engage in external sales efforts to foster new business opportunities.

2. Customer Development and Relationship Management

• Develop and implement a relationship management plan for potential customer accounts to build strong relationships with decision-makers and influencers within customer organizations, ensuring effective two-way communication and issue resolution.

• Set clear objectives for calls and meetings, tailoring presentations to suit the needs of decision-makers and influencers within customer organizations.

• Implement a customer contact plan to communicate product launches, and act as the first point of contact for customer queries and complaints, resolving issues or escalating them as necessary.