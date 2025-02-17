Tuyển Digital Marketing Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* BENEFITS:

• Competitive incentive according to personal performance

• Yearly increasing salary and bonus

• Full insurance regime according to VN Government's laws

• Allowances: Lunch, parking, business trip

• Well training & Support for learning professional business

• Yearly health examination

• Attractive outing trip every year

• Friendly and professional working environment

* JOB DESCRIPTIONS:

• Set up business and action plan

• Seeking and develop new customers and expand relationships to prospects

• Build strong relationships to customer and vendors