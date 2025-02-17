Tuyển Digital Marketing Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: 15 Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
* BENEFITS:
• Competitive incentive according to personal performance
• Yearly increasing salary and bonus
• Full insurance regime according to VN Government's laws
• Allowances: Lunch, parking, business trip
• Well training & Support for learning professional business
• Yearly health examination
• Attractive outing trip every year
• Friendly and professional working environment
* JOB DESCRIPTIONS:
• Set up business and action plan
• Seeking and develop new customers and expand relationships to prospects
• Build strong relationships to customer and vendors
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
